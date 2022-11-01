Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
NCCF awards Fall Community Benefit Grants to six groups
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation has announced that six local organizations will be receiving Fall Community Benefit Grants totaling just over $18,600. The program awards grants to organizations seeking funding to improve and strengthen the northern Chautauqua area. Executive Director Diane Hannum announced the groups receiving the grants during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday...
marketplace.org
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there’s no such thing as a labor shortage
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2011, Joseph Lettieri and Ellen Carlstrom bought a historic mansion called the Hewitt House,...
erienewsnow.com
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes
DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello talks about high energy prices with motorists
High energy prices were the focus of a visit State Senator George Borrello made to a Silver Creek-area gas station on Tuesday. Borrello stopped by Green Frog/TPS on Route 20 to talk with motorists about high gas prices. Among those speaking with the Sunset Bay Republican was Jason Dolce of Forestville. He told Borrello that high pump prices have been impacting his own budget and are a major concern going into winter...
wrfalp.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations located on the first and basement floors of...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Chick Fil A in Hamburg set for November 16
The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce announced there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chick Fil A in Hamburg on November 16.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown IT Department Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Cybersecurity is among top concerns when it comes to Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 Executive Budget, as well as the possible threat that old servers, and miscommunications, could cause within city hall. Information Technology Director Mark Dean is looking for new equipment,...
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Shore Drive Project Nears Completion
The Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets project in the City of Dunkirk is currently in its final stages, with a few items left to go before completion. That's the word from the city's Planning and Development Director, Vince DeJoy, who gave an update on the project during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. DeJoy says one of the remaining items involves line striping for the intersections and crosswalks, which he expects will be completed within the next month...
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Village trustees adjourn hearing on Rt. 20 speed limit changes
The Fredonia Village Board will have to put the brakes on a proposed local law that would have reduced the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. This after a conversation Mayor Doug Essek had with a State DOT official in Buffalo. Essek made the announcement prior to a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday evening. He asked trustees to adjourn the hearing until after the DOT could conduct a traffic study...
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Aurubis plant in Buffalo lays off employees following cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Aurubis manufacturing plant in Buffalo were laid off following a cyber attack at the company. The company, which is based in Germany, released a statement on its website Friday about the cyber attack on its IT systems. It says this was part of...
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
DEC to operate deer and bear checkpoint during opening weekend of regular big game season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on hunting this fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will have a deer and bear check station to help collect information so they can study the area's big wildlife population. The check stations are located on Route 16 in...
Lockdown held at Gowanda Central School District on Tuesday
Gowanda Central School District went into a lockdown Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. ET, as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the High/Middle School building. Read more here:
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Comments / 1