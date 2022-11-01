ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Icon Leslie Jordan Honored With Photo In Front Lobby Of Condo He Purchased Weeks Before Death

By Samantha Benitz
 2 days ago
Mirrorpix / MEGA

Leslie Jordan 's legacy lives on. A photo of the beloved actor and comedian has been placed in the front lobby of the picturesque Los Angeles condo he purchased just weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"As far as I'm concerned Leslie Jordan still lives in our building," read a Facebook post from Vintage Los Angeles , showing a portrait of the star smiling as a greeting for residents in the iconic building overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

"Leslie had just moved to a condo in the same building I live in," wrote the author, revealing they heard he was "moving in his furniture the day he passed."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jordan had spent $1.75 million for the place at the beginning of August.

"We were so looking forward to knowing him better and just seeing his smiling face in the elevator," the author gushed about Jordan via social media. "What an incredibly talented, unique, positive individual that can never be replaced."

Fans were devastated to learn that Jordan died on October 24. He was 67.

The cherished performer was tragically involved in a car accident in Hollywood and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. At this time, it's unknown if Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency beforehand.

Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

Prior to his death, Jordan made a name for himself in Tinseltown thanks to his work on popular TV shows including Will & Grace , Hearts Afire , and American Horror Story . He also garnered a large following on social media during the pandemic.

RadarOnline.com has since learned that Jordan's life was celebrated by those near and dear to him during a recent event.

Over the weekend, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native had been scheduled to join his costars in Palm Springs, California, to ring in the 22nd anniversary of the cult-favorite film Sordid Lives , and they used the opportunity to pay homage to his memory.

MEGA

"We're not so great," writer and director ​​ Del Shores said. "But we're here, and y'all make everything better. It's been a sad week for us."

"There was a discussion for a while that we were gonna cancel because I was just so 'tore up,' as we say in the South, over Leslie's death," Shores added. "As this became an impromptu memorial service of sorts, we figured there was no better way than to kick it off than with a special message in song by Rosemary and Newell Alexander."

