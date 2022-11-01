ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects On Tennessee Loss, Looks Ahead to Missouri Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvXFa_0iv3yDyf00

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming road trip to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers.

Scangarello reflected on the poor offensive showing against Tennessee, how he felt about the matchup before and afterwards, what he sees out of Missouri's defense and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky

Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East.  It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely ...
LEXINGTON, KY
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Kentucky

Mizzou Tigers football is back this Saturday, November 5 when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

Colin Goodfellow Named Burlsworth Trophy Candidate

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has been named one of 81 candidates for the 2022 Burlsworth trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.  From UK Athletics' release:  Goodfellow excels in every facet of being a student-athlete. In the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2022.  The NFL prospect has thrown for 1,733 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played this season. His second year as Wildcats' QB hasn't gone totally to plan, but his draft stock ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season.  After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center reclassified from the Class of 2023 to join the 2022-23 UK ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
607
Followers
530
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy