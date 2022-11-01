Read full article on original website
montavilla.net
Annual 82nd Ave Dining Event
Last week, the seventh annual Around the World in 82 Dishes began along the entire length of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The business district’s promotion runs for two weeks, concluding on November 6th. The event highlights a wide selection of dining destinations on 82nd Avenue with a focus on multicultural flavors found along the busy roadway. As an incentive, the event organizers created a contest that enters participants into a drawing for multiple $50 gift cards.
kptv.com
Inside look at the job training process at UPS
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand. Joe V. went through part of the training process that new hires will undergo. Watch the video above to see how he did. UPS will hold a special...
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
kptv.com
A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather. We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After two years of serving as a shelter, the...
kptv.com
The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. Being attached to the popular live music venue, Doug Fir, the redesigned rooms celebrate music’s most memorable artists while leaning into a minimalist midcentury look. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the Jupiter to learn more about how it all came together.
kptv.com
Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- A fire damaged a house in Northeast Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire crews responded to reports of an attic fire near Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just after 7 a.m. As they arrived, all of the residents had evacuated. The fire had started in the attic and burned through the roof making it dangerous.
clarkcountylive.com
Weekend Markets and Bazaars
It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
Chronicle
'Successful For a Lot of Different Reasons': Inslee Tours Safe Stay Site in Vancouver
Gov. Jay Inslee toured Vancouver's first Safe Stay Community on Monday, hailing the city's efforts to address homelessness as a model for the state. Inslee visited the Safe Stay at 11400 N.E. 51st Circle and later toured the upcoming Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing complex before taking part in a roundtable discussion with community leaders.
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
Wallet Wednesday: What to buy during November
With the holiday season approaching, November is arguably one of the busiest months of the year to do some shopping.
kptv.com
Portland Street Response dispatched to more than 3,500 calls since expanding city-wide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the six months since expanding services city-wide, Portland Street Response has been a noticeable presence in downtown Portland. “They are able to make connections where others can’t, and I find that very valuable,” said Jenn Coon, a Peer Support Specialist at Blanchet House in Old Town, which offers food, shelter, and aid to Portland’s unhoused community.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
FOX 12's Kandra Kent talks with one woman who longs to return to her beloved classes. With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand. 1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
WWEEK
Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments
If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
kptv.com
Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals. They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint. Janet, who lives right across the street...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
