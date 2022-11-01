ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

montavilla.net

Annual 82nd Ave Dining Event

Last week, the seventh annual Around the World in 82 Dishes began along the entire length of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The business district’s promotion runs for two weeks, concluding on November 6th. The event highlights a wide selection of dining destinations on 82nd Avenue with a focus on multicultural flavors found along the busy roadway. As an incentive, the event organizers created a contest that enters participants into a drawing for multiple $50 gift cards.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Inside look at the job training process at UPS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand. Joe V. went through part of the training process that new hires will undergo. Watch the video above to see how he did. UPS will hold a special...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. Being attached to the popular live music venue, Doug Fir, the redesigned rooms celebrate music’s most memorable artists while leaning into a minimalist midcentury look. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the Jupiter to learn more about how it all came together.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- A fire damaged a house in Northeast Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire crews responded to reports of an attic fire near Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just after 7 a.m. As they arrived, all of the residents had evacuated. The fire had started in the attic and burned through the roof making it dangerous.
PORTLAND, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Weekend Markets and Bazaars

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Street Response dispatched to more than 3,500 calls since expanding city-wide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the six months since expanding services city-wide, Portland Street Response has been a noticeable presence in downtown Portland. “They are able to make connections where others can’t, and I find that very valuable,” said Jenn Coon, a Peer Support Specialist at Blanchet House in Old Town, which offers food, shelter, and aid to Portland’s unhoused community.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

FOX 12's Kandra Kent talks with one woman who longs to return to her beloved classes. With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand. 1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments

If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
PORTLAND, OR

