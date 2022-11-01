ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Camp, OR

kptv.com

First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather

After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It's been about six months since Portland Street Response expanded to city-wide...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland to begin clearing streets of fallen leaves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland will start clearing leaves from city streets on Wednesday. The city sweeps its 52 “Leaf Districts” every November and December. It’s a free pick-up that takes place along streets with the highest concentration of mature trees to make sure the storm drains don’t get clogged.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years

Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon farm sanctuaries accepting pumpkins to feed farm animals

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
OREGON CITY, OR

