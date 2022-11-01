Read full article on original website
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would...
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It's been about six months since Portland Street Response expanded to city-wide...
Seeing snowflakes in your weather app for Election Day? What are the chances?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s be forthright straight off the bat… the chances for snow in Portland next week are minute. Election Day is likely just cold and showery. It is true that we are expecting a cold blast. That colder air is going to help with building our mountain snow for the region. Which […]
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
City of Portland to begin clearing streets of fallen leaves
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland will start clearing leaves from city streets on Wednesday. The city sweeps its 52 “Leaf Districts” every November and December. It’s a free pick-up that takes place along streets with the highest concentration of mature trees to make sure the storm drains don’t get clogged.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
How much snow will Portland get this winter? Rod Hill winter outlook 2022-23
PORTLAND, Ore. — For only the third time since records have been kept, going all the way back to 1950, this winter will bring a third consecutive La Niña Enso cycle to Portland and surrounding areas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects a moderate La Niña...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather. We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After two years of serving as a shelter, the...
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Oregon farm sanctuaries accepting pumpkins to feed farm animals
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving...
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
No trick-or-treat: Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night. Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 […]
On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
