ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Metro leaders are fired up about Davidson County ballot errors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are fired up after learning about the ballot errors in Davidson County and the finger is pointed at state and local officials. Metro Council's Kathleen Murphy says this is unacceptable and embarrassing for Davidson County. She emphasizes the Davison County Election Commission had...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Bellevue council member responds to homeless community

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just off Hicks Road in Bellevue, there’s a homeless community living past an abandoned church. It’s about a 10 minute drive from Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment. This Bellevue homeless community is causing families who live nearby to become concerned. Just last week,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville home prices expected to drop by 20%, study finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The housing market was booming in 2022. However, home prices in Nashville are projected to fall by 20%, according to a recent report by Moodys Analytics. It's a concerning statistic for homeowners, but this number could give home buyers a little relief as people struggle...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman who shot homeless man in 2017 sentenced to probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man in Nashville's Music Row has been sentenced to unsupervised probation. Katie Quackenbush was convicted on a reckless endangerment charge, a misdemeanor, for shooting of 54-year-old Gerald Melton in 2017. She was sentenced Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville student charged with false report, threatening mass violence towards school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence towards a school. The 14-year-old student from Cameron Prep Middle School was determined to have been the same person who both made and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at a school this week, Metro Police report.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Goodlettsville man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles Wednesday night on Dickerson Pike and has died from their injuries Thursday. Metro Police report 25-year-old Treondois Farmer Jr. of Goodlettsville was hit in front of Hunter Lane High School Wednesday night when he was standing in the roadway.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU professor caught yelling at student in viral video no longer employed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee State University professor who was seen yelling at student in a now-viral video is no longer employed at the school, leaders announced Tuesday. The university issued a statement after a TSU student's video began circulating the internet showing the professor verbally attacking another...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Second person arrested for death of Smyrna gas station clerk

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second person was arrested in connection with the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Aug. 30. Kathryn Taylor of Williamson County was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of Nicholas Patterson in the Twice Daily Shell Station homicide, according to the Town of Smyrna.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Teen accused of carjacking pizza delivery man outside Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after police say he carjacked a pizza delivery man Tuesday night. According to Metro Police, the driver was outside of an apartment on Buena Vista Pike when the carjacking happened. Officers flooded the area and located the silver Nissan Rogue leaving a nearby gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police search for man wanted on six outstanding burglary, theft warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are searching for a man wanted on six outstanding burglary and theft warrants after incidents at a law office and two public schools. Metro Police report 36-year-old Michael Scott Thornton was first accused of burglarizing a law office on Nashboro Boulevard at the end of June. He allegedly stole cash and jewelry from the office.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police search for missing 41-year-old woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in late October. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, but her sister reports that she hadn't heard from her since Oct. 18. Melissa was last seen at her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy