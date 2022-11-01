Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro leaders are fired up about Davidson County ballot errors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are fired up after learning about the ballot errors in Davidson County and the finger is pointed at state and local officials. Metro Council's Kathleen Murphy says this is unacceptable and embarrassing for Davidson County. She emphasizes the Davison County Election Commission had...
fox17.com
Bellevue council member responds to homeless community
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just off Hicks Road in Bellevue, there’s a homeless community living past an abandoned church. It’s about a 10 minute drive from Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment. This Bellevue homeless community is causing families who live nearby to become concerned. Just last week,...
fox17.com
Tennessee man arrested for trailer theft in Springfield, burglary in Adams, TN
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man has been arrested for trailer theft in the City of Springfield and a recent burglary in Adams, Tennessee. A Robertson County Sherriff said 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett is booked on the following charges regarding the two crimes:. Burglary - Bond $10,000.
fox17.com
Man wanted in Nashville for targeted shooting at Antioch convenience store arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man wanted for the targeted murder at an Antioch convenience store in July has been arrested. Metro Police report 21-year-old Markarion Cole who was wanted in Nashville for the murder of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams is now in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Authorities in...
fox17.com
Nashville home prices expected to drop by 20%, study finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The housing market was booming in 2022. However, home prices in Nashville are projected to fall by 20%, according to a recent report by Moodys Analytics. It's a concerning statistic for homeowners, but this number could give home buyers a little relief as people struggle...
fox17.com
Nashville woman who shot homeless man in 2017 sentenced to probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man in Nashville's Music Row has been sentenced to unsupervised probation. Katie Quackenbush was convicted on a reckless endangerment charge, a misdemeanor, for shooting of 54-year-old Gerald Melton in 2017. She was sentenced Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation.
fox17.com
Nashville student charged with false report, threatening mass violence towards school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence towards a school. The 14-year-old student from Cameron Prep Middle School was determined to have been the same person who both made and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at a school this week, Metro Police report.
fox17.com
Goodlettsville man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles Wednesday night on Dickerson Pike and has died from their injuries Thursday. Metro Police report 25-year-old Treondois Farmer Jr. of Goodlettsville was hit in front of Hunter Lane High School Wednesday night when he was standing in the roadway.
fox17.com
TSU professor caught yelling at student in viral video no longer employed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee State University professor who was seen yelling at student in a now-viral video is no longer employed at the school, leaders announced Tuesday. The university issued a statement after a TSU student's video began circulating the internet showing the professor verbally attacking another...
fox17.com
Music legends Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Nashville for rare performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn.---Two music legends will come to Nashville for a one-night only concert. The Tennessee Titans and LiveNation announced on Thursday Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage at Nissan Stadium for a one-night show. It is the first time the two icons will share the same stage.
fox17.com
Report: Plane that crashed near Brentwood, killed pilot traveled for maintenance repairs
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) issued a preliminary report regarding the plane crash near Brentwood, Tennessee in late October which left the pilot dead. According to the operator of a maintenance facility at the pilot’s home airport, the purpose of the flight was to...
fox17.com
Second person arrested for death of Smyrna gas station clerk
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second person was arrested in connection with the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Aug. 30. Kathryn Taylor of Williamson County was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of Nicholas Patterson in the Twice Daily Shell Station homicide, according to the Town of Smyrna.
fox17.com
Teen accused of carjacking pizza delivery man outside Nashville apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after police say he carjacked a pizza delivery man Tuesday night. According to Metro Police, the driver was outside of an apartment on Buena Vista Pike when the carjacking happened. Officers flooded the area and located the silver Nissan Rogue leaving a nearby gas station.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for man wanted on six outstanding burglary, theft warrants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are searching for a man wanted on six outstanding burglary and theft warrants after incidents at a law office and two public schools. Metro Police report 36-year-old Michael Scott Thornton was first accused of burglarizing a law office on Nashboro Boulevard at the end of June. He allegedly stole cash and jewelry from the office.
fox17.com
Police: Man hanging out of car window shot at Nashville residence 17 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he shot at a residence 17 times last month, nearly hitting an infant. Charles Anthony Coons is charged with attempted criminal homicide, vandalism, and aggravated assault for the Oct. 21 shooting. According to an arrest...
fox17.com
Suspect arrested for robbing victims at gunpoint in apartment complex on Old Hickory Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for an aggravated robbery after holding victims at gunpoint in October has been arrested. Metro Police report 19-year-old Harlly Borjas-Flores was arrested Tuesday night on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant. On Oct. 22, Borjas-Flores stole three victims' cash and cards at gunpoint...
fox17.com
Investigators searching for suspect vehicle involved in Nashville pedestrian hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Traffic Unit Investigators are looking for a four-door white sedan involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 6. The suspect vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog inside the crosswalk on Monroe Street at 6th Ave. North, Metro Police report. Police report that...
fox17.com
One dead after major accident on Springfield roadway, two transported with injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A major accident that closed a portion of Memorial Boulevard in Springfield left one person dead after a pursuit which led to a collision. A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was trying to catch up to a speeding driver in Springfield which led to a collision, according to THP.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police search for missing 41-year-old woman
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in late October. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, but her sister reports that she hadn't heard from her since Oct. 18. Melissa was last seen at her...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
Comments / 0