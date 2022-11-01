For the third consecutive year, Variety and the History Channel are joining forces for “Variety Salute to Service,” a special focused on the many contributions of veterans and military families. Hosted this year by Seth Meyers, the special will premiere on the History Channel on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at 8 p.m. ET. “Variety Salute to Service” profiles extraordinary veterans who now continue to give back to communities and support other veterans through an array of initiatives. The one-hour special also showcases companies and non-profit organizations that help veterans transition to civilian careers and pursuits. “Since our founding, the History Channel has been...

11 HOURS AGO