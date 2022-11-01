Read full article on original website
Related
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
scitechdaily.com
Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs
A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
watchers.news
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
A Big Earthquake at San Andreas Is Overdue—What Will Happen When It Cracks?
"Large earthquakes on the San Andreas fault system are a geological inevitability," seismologist Rick Aster told Newsweek.
natureworldnews.com
Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows
Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
iheart.com
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
ohmymag.co.uk
Self-proclaimed Nostradamus who 'predicted' Covid-19 has now 'foreseen' another disastrous event
The recent years haven’t been the best for many of us. With some world-changing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and even Queen Elizabeth’s death nothing has been the way it used to be. Certainly, no one could have predicted these life-changing events. However, a man claims that he had already seen all of this coming.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
Earthquakes Along San Andreas Linked With Shifts in Earth's Magnetic Field
Earthquakes are caused by tectonic plates suddenly slipping at fault lines, releasing large amounts of energy as seismic waves.
CNET
California Warns 2.2 Million People Via Phone Alerts Before Earthquake Hit
On Tuesday, 2.2 million Californians in the Bay Area got phone alerts that an earthquake was coming before it hit, the first use of a new statewide warning system that goes straight to people's smartphones. There were no reports of damage or injuries from the 5.1 magnitude earthquake, which hit...
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Experts predict Bay Area will see extremely rare La Niña event this winter
NOAA said La Niña will make an appearance December through February for the third year in a row.
