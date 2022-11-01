ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
scitechdaily.com

Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs

A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
watchers.news

Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
natureworldnews.com

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
iheart.com

Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano

Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
NBC San Diego

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...

