Drunken driving, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. On Oct. 24, deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Road in the town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle, a 40-year-old Tomahawk man, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to Highway 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested for a first offense OWI. The man was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO