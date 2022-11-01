Read full article on original website
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
Mayor’s office: Wausau leaf collection behind schedule
With annual leaf collection running behind, the City of Wausau announced some additional steps to clear the streets while urging residents to help in that effort. The leaf collection this year has been impacted because leaves fell late this year, and the city faced some equipment break-downs, a press statement issued by the mayor’s office said on Tuesday. Hours for the leaf crews have been extended, including working last Saturday and vacuum trucks will continue to move around the city collecting leaves in areas where there is not enough material for the bailer, according to the statement.
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Receive Grant for City’s First “COP House”
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is working on plans for a new approach to community outreach in the Hawthorne Hills district. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says they received a grant this summer to set up a “COP House,” or Community Oriented Policing House. He says it’s an approach that’s proven successful in places like Racine, Mount Pleasent, and St. Cloud, Minnesota which involves assigning officers to staff the house to provide community-oriented services.
95.5 FM WIFC
Residents Save Rapids Library From Big Budget Cut
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — There was no shortage of support for the McMillan Library in Wisconsin Rapids after a potential budget cut of 30% was announced last week. Tuesday, the city’s latest budget proposal shows no cuts for the library at all, and it’s in large part thanks to the residents. Dozens of people came out in defense of their local library which has been around for 130 years, and some have been patrons since childhood.
95.5 FM WIFC
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
thecitypages.com
A Wausau resident is back with a new store: Big Beauty Boutique
A Sylvester Stallone character famous for boxing once said life is not about how hard you can get hit, but about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Here in Wausau, Elisia Doonan is a resident who embodies this outlook with her work and latest business endeavor: Big Beauty Boutique.
Wausau committee to discuss another WOZ project, but no public details available
Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc., is proposing another development for the city’s downtown, a project up for discussion and possible action Tuesday. But so far city leaders have not publicly released information about the proposal or its cost. An agenda item for Tuesday’s Economic Development Committee meeting reads “Discussion and...
95.5 FM WIFC
New Administrator Hired in Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — There is a new Administrator on duty in the Village of Rothschild. Ryan VanDeWalle took over the office on October 17th. He replaces Gary Olsen, who left the Village in May for a new career opportunity. VanDeWalle comes to Rothschild after serving as the Administrator...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 24-30
Drunken driving, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. On Oct. 24, deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Road in the town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle, a 40-year-old Tomahawk man, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to Highway 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested for a first offense OWI. The man was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
95.5 FM WIFC
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. EMS Association honors members
The Portage County EMS Association bestowed three years’ worth of honorariums on its members during its 2022 annual banquet. The association hasn’t held its banquet since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Malayna Polum from the Dewey Fire Department. According to EMS Association President Doug Curwen, Polum’s fundraising efforts yielded a lot of fruit, with raffle basket donations from several area businesses.
