Wausau, WI

WausauPilot

Stoney Acres recalls frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Merrill area

Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Athens and Merrill, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release. The products were purchased on or after Oct. 11 and include:. Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection...
MERRILL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents

Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

One dead in Town of Plover crash

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning. Sgt. Travis Morgan said someone called 911 at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 5 to report an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Dr. in the Town of Plover.
PLOVER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Portage County Center For Aging Adults Looks For Funding Help

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Portage County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center is pursuing help to keep its Adult Day Center running. The center is not included in the county’s 2023 budget, and officials are asking for community donations and funding from the county board. Around...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam

MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
MEDFORD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is the scoreboard and schedule for the state boys soccer tournament and the state boys & girls volleyball tournament and tonights playoff football schedule:. 2022 State Boys Soccer Tournament. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. DIVISON 1. Semifinals...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1

Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder

A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Sen. Johnson blames media, school indoctrination for close race

When asked if this will be wave year for Republicans during a campaign stop in Rhinelander, Sen. Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said it should be a "tsunami" year. "Unfortunately, we have the media not telling the truth for example about my opponent," said Johnson. "We’ve got to do that ourselves. We have headwinds here. It’s not a fair fight. It’s not a level playing field."
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator, District 5 Supervisor resign

LINCOLN COUNTY – Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator Cate Wylie and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Peterson have resigned from their respective posts. Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske announced the resignations during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Wylie, who has been in her post with Lincoln County...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

