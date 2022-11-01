Read full article on original website
Related
When and Where Is 'The Wonder' Streaming? How To Watch Florence Pugh's Film
Pugh heads the cast of "The Wonder," which also stars Tom Burke, who played Athos in "The Musketeers" and Dolokhov in "War & Peace."
Paramount Plus guide: How to get it and what’s really worth watching
From The Flatshare to The Good Fight, Paramount Plus is offering a brilliant range of TV shows to compete with Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and the rest.While it only launched in the UK on 22 June, the streaming service originated in the US in 2014, under the name CBS All Access.Initially, it provided subscribers with live-streaming of CBS programming and on-demand access to its shows. Two years later, it began its expansion into offering spin-off CBS series, including Big Brother, The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery. It officially relaunched under the name Paramount Plus in 2021 to...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
CNET
'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller
At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
CNET
Heidi Klum's Worm Is the Greatest Halloween Costume of All Time
Heidi Klum dressed up as a worm for Halloween. It's incredible. I am lost for words. I have gazed upon the worm. The worm is life. At this point I don't think it's hyperbole to say that the fashion model's worm outfit is the greatest Halloween costume in history. I...
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Since well before Thanksgiving, streaming and cable networks have featured Christmas movies in anticipation of the season.
7 Movies Like ‘Knives Out’ if You Loved the Mystery Flick
Knives Out became an instant classic among viewers in 2019, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 91% from audiences. For the unfamiliar, a quick plot summary: After famous writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead, his family rushes to find out the fate of his inheritance. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to uncover the mysterious surroundings of Thrombey’s death- and what role, if any, his family played in it. Fans raved about Daniel Craig’s cartoonish Southern accent, Ana de Armas’ performance, and Chris Evans’ chunky fisherman sweater.
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
CNET
Netflix's Cheaper Plan: All the Movies and Shows You Can't Watch
Netflix's new cheaper plan that includes ads launched Thursday. With those ads, comes constraints: A swathe of shows and movies are locked behind licensing restrictions. Netflix hasn't provided the complete list of unavailable shows and movies, but you can scour through the platform to see what has a lock icon on it. Those titles are excluded from the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Comments / 0