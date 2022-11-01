ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Paramount Plus guide: How to get it and what’s really worth watching

From The Flatshare to The Good Fight, Paramount Plus is offering a brilliant range of TV shows to compete with Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and the rest.While it only launched in the UK on 22 June, the streaming service originated in the US in 2014, under the name CBS All Access.Initially, it provided subscribers with live-streaming of CBS programming and on-demand access to its shows. Two years later, it began its expansion into offering spin-off CBS series, including Big Brother, The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery. It officially relaunched under the name Paramount Plus in 2021 to...
CNET

'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller

At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Popculture

Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series

The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Looper

A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts

Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Decider.com

7 Movies Like ‘Knives Out’ if You Loved the Mystery Flick

Knives Out became an instant classic among viewers in 2019, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 91% from audiences. For the unfamiliar, a quick plot summary: After famous writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead, his family rushes to find out the fate of his inheritance. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to uncover the mysterious surroundings of Thrombey’s death- and what role, if any, his family played in it. Fans raved about Daniel Craig’s cartoonish Southern accent, Ana de Armas’ performance, and Chris Evans’ chunky fisherman sweater.
Boston

The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)

The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
ComicBook

A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released

Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
CNET

Netflix's Cheaper Plan: All the Movies and Shows You Can't Watch

Netflix's new cheaper plan that includes ads launched Thursday. With those ads, comes constraints: A swathe of shows and movies are locked behind licensing restrictions. Netflix hasn't provided the complete list of unavailable shows and movies, but you can scour through the platform to see what has a lock icon on it. Those titles are excluded from the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.

