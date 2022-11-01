Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side
The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
Burning rubber filled the air as street racers drifted around a Colorado Springs parking lot and intersection in a video posted on YouTube in late September. For some residents, the chaotic video is evidence of a persistent problem. The Victory World Outreach Church on South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
KCBD
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials said that the new Fire Station 23 is the first in a wave of stations that will be built over the next decade as the city's growth continues. KRDO A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon celebrated the opening of the $4.5 million station located east of downtown, near Memorial Park The post New fire station officially opens Tuesday in Colorado Springs; more on the way appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
The Colorado Springs City Auditorium will have a new 7,000-square-foot addition on its south side, as soon as funds are available. The Downtown Review Board gave the green light to the proposed project this week. The four-story addition would provide accessible space for back-of-house support for the venue. Right now,...
KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Zoo will be closed on Friday, Nov. 4. For the first time ever, the zoo will be conducting an all-day, multi-agency training with the Pueblo Police Department, AMR, and the Pueblo Fire Department. The zoo said the goal of the training is collaborative learning and...
earnthenecklace.com
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier Airlines is discontinuing service at the Colorado Springs Airport on Friday. 11 News spoke with airport officials, who report Frontier Airlines makes up about 5% of service, with flights only to Phoenix and Las Vegas. This announcement originally came back in early September. “The...
KKTV
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 2 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case. Updated: 3...
In Colorado Springs, Parks And Wildlife had to trap a bear! It had gotten too comfortable being close to humans - and it was actually running around a nieghborhood southeast of the city. "She's been getting into trash and really been kind of living off it," said Parks and Wildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec.Colorado Parks and Wildlife trapped the bear and will now relocate the 150-pound, 2-year-old female to the backcountry, far away from humans.Always a reminder to keep your trash cans inside during this time of the year - until the morning of pickup.
KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Do you own a small business in Pueblo?. Then you may want to join the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and other local leaders for a small business crime prevention meeting. The meeting will take place today, Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at...
KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
KKTV
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver.
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
weather5280.com
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
