Colorado Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side

The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.
New fire station officially opens Tuesday in Colorado Springs; more on the way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials said that the new Fire Station 23 is the first in a wave of stations that will be built over the next decade as the city's growth continues. KRDO A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon celebrated the opening of the $4.5 million station located east of downtown, near Memorial Park The post New fire station officially opens Tuesday in Colorado Springs; more on the way appeared first on KRDO.
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Bear trapped in Colorado Springs after getting too close to homes

In Colorado Springs, Parks And Wildlife had to trap a bear! It had gotten too comfortable being close to humans - and it was actually running around a nieghborhood southeast of the city. "She's been getting into trash and really been kind of living off it," said Parks and Wildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec.Colorado Parks and Wildlife trapped the bear and will now relocate the 150-pound, 2-year-old female to the backcountry, far away from humans.Always a reminder to keep your trash cans inside during this time of the year - until the morning of pickup.
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
Three armed robberies overnight around Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
