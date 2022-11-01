Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Giant 450lb Grizzly Bear Killed in Drive by Shooting
Alberta officials said the person who shot the bear drove up to it, then left at high speed in a different direction, leaving the bear at the side of the road
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
