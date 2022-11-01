ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy