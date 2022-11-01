Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
PC Magazine
T-Mobile to Charge New $35 Activation Fee From Nov. 15
Internal documents have revealed that T-Mobile is set to introduce a wide-ranging new $35 activation fee later this month. As The T-Mo Report reveals, T-Mobile will charge what it's calling a "Device Connection Charge" (DCS) of $35 on most transactions. That includes new line activations, line upgrades, postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and "broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices."
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
CNET
Best Verizon Deals: Up to $800 Off iPhone, Samsung and Motorola, $700 Off Google Pixel
If you're on Verizon and are looking for the absolute best Verizon deals to take advantage of, we've got you covered. Though there are plenty of great deals on phones and phone plans out there, this guide focuses on Verizon deals that are available for current customers. That means we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line, since most people want to upgrade phones they have on the plans they already have, not add a bunch of extra lines to "save" money.
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
Ars Technica
Comcast wants Internet users to pay more because customer growth has stalled
Comcast has a problem—it isn't signing up many new broadband customers. But Comcast also has a solution—get more money from existing subscribers. Comcast failed to add any broadband customers in Q2 2022, holding steady at 32,163,000 residential and business Internet customers combined. In its Q3 earnings report released yesterday, Comcast said it gained only 14,000 broadband users in the latest quarter. Comcast also lost 561,000 video customers and 316,000 VoIP phone customers.
daystech.org
T-Mobile Gets a True, Lame Activation Fee
T-Mobile has had an ASC (Assisted Support Charge) for a while now, however usually, clients may get round this payment just by ordering and activating their new cellphone by way of on-line. The payment made sense, as individuals who go inside a retailer are getting a extra private expertise and added help. However, that payment is reported to get replaced this month with a brand new DCC payment or Device Connection Charge payment. And yeah, it’ll be $35, whether or not you’re in-store or on-line.
moneytalksnews.com
How to Unlock Your Cellphone — and Why You Want To
Imagine if every time you wanted to switch to a new cable provider or streaming service you had to make sure it would work with your TV. Or whether a new internet provider would work with your computer. Switching providers every couple of years (or more frequently) is usually a...
PC Magazine
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection...Really?
The speed of your broadband (always-on, high-capacity, wide-bandwidth) internet connection has never been more critical. It's the pipe that connects your computers, tablets, handhelds, entertainment systems, and home automation tools to the outside world—and to each other. Your connection must handle content that is critical for work, play, and...
Ars Technica
Charter raises base Internet to $80 a month; price hikes to hit 9.5M users
Charter is raising prices on Spectrum home Internet service by $5 a month starting today, a company spokesperson confirmed to Ars. Standalone broadband prices are rising to $79.99 a month for 300Mbps download speeds, $99.99 a month for 500Mbps, and $119.99 a month for 1Gbps. 300Mbps is the advertised download speed for Charter's entry-level tier.
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Works on Phone But Not on Computer? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have an active wireless internet, any devices connected to it should automatically work. On mobile and computer systems, connecting to the internet requires many components to function simultaneously. However, unlike mobile devices, there are a lot of settings you can configure when connecting to the internet on a...
CNET
Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy
Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation. The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring...
US News and World Report
Televisa's Izzi Unit Launches Mobile Packages With AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa's phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi's 6.5 million clients but are not replacing existing...
thefastmode.com
Charter Launches 'Spectrum One' Home Broadband & Mobile Service Bundle
Charter announced a new era of customer connectivity with the launch of Spectrum One for new and existing subscribers across all its markets. Spectrum One brings together Spectrum Internet®, Advanced WiFi and Unlimited Spectrum Mobile to deliver seamless, reliable and secure online connectivity in and outside of the home, with the fastest internet speeds in the U.S., at an exceptional value.
Best Verizon plan for every type of person 2022
Verizon has some of the best coverage in the nation and a fast-growing 5G network. If you're considering joining this carrier, these are some of the best Verizon Plans and what to expect!
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
TechRadar
Free privacy for all: Ghostery users can now pay with their expertise instead
While the cybersecurity software market revenue is expected to grow over $100bn by 2026 (opens in new tab), a digital privacy company has just ditched paid subscriptions for all. The famous provider behind one of the best adblockers around right now, Ghostery has turned to a contributor program instead. This...
CNET
Is It Cheaper to Have Your Groceries Delivered Than to Shop in the Store?
Grocery delivery services have become the norm for many people in the last couple of years, as shopping habits have shifted and on-demand delivery becomes more available. You can have your entire weekly food order delivered and operations such as Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect will send everything from fresh produce and seafood to pantry items and paper goods, often on the same day.
TechCrunch
Amazon details Matter rollout for Alexa devices
Today Amazon is offering some insight into its own approach. The company noted in a post this morning that 30 Echo and Eero devices are set to embrace the standard, accounting for around 100 million devices (give or take) across the globe. The company is starting the roll out with...
Read part of the memo Lyft's cofounders sent to employees as the company begins laying off nearly 700 staffers
"Despite efforts to avoid this day, we've made the difficult decision to lay off 13% of the team," Lyft cofounders told employees in a memo Thursday.
Comments / 0