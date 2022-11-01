Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
theScore
Early returns: Making sense of some eyebrow-raising NHL numbers
The NHL's public relations department sent out a press release Tuesday highlighting amazing performances and trends from 146 October games. One particular line in the release jumps off the page: "Hits per game are among the highest on record at 47.8 - only 1999-00 (50.1), 2000-01 (47.9) and 2014-15 (47.1) have been north of 47.0 at this stage (146 GP)."
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
NHL
Postgame 5: Leafs Pull Away from Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. John Taveres notched a hat trick and an assist for the Maple Leafs, while Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Mitchell Marner chipped in a pair of helpers. The Flyers scored first...
ESPN
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO -- — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “He was on it,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who had a goal...
The Hockey Writers
Third-Period Dust-Up Could Become Maple Leafs Turning Point
Although it took until the middle of the third period for Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans to realize it was actually going to happen, their team returned from a less-than-successful western road trip to trounce the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2 last night. It was a win the team needed, and they were led by their captain John Tavares’ 11th hat trick of his career.
theScore
Huberdeau promises improvement: I'm 'way better' than what I've shown
Jonathan Huberdeau's start with the Calgary Flames hasn't been disastrous by any means, but the talented winger expects more out of himself. "I've still got a lot of work to do. I mean, obviously, it hasn't been easy for me at the beginning of the year. I'm way better than what I am right now," he told reporters Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 11/01/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will play the first game of their Western Canada road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. After a shaky start, the club finished October with a 6-3-0 record including two three-game winning streaks. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team will look to keep their current winning streak alive against Bruce Boudreau and his team.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
MLive.com
Red Wings celebrate 1997 Stanley Cup championship team
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings once again raised their 1997 Stanley Cup championship to the rafters, this time at Little Caesars Arena Thursday during a 25th anniversary celebration for the team that ended the franchise’s 42-year title drought. Most of the players, coaches and staff from the...
Yardbarker
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is sick of people piling on Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. Hours before his team was set to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Tortorella was asked about what Keefe was going through as speculation intensified over the Toronto coach's future.
theScore
Malkin: Penguins looking to veteran leaders during 6-game winless streak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently mired in a six-game winless streak, and Evgeni Malkin knows much of the responsibility will fall on the team's veterans to get them out of it. "Everyone is looking to us, the leaders, for sure," Malkin said after Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres,...
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
Milbury: Don Sweeney has ‘some work ahead of him’ despite Bruins’ hot start
During his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury explained why Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney still has some work to do despite his team’s red-hot start.
theScore
Nets GM denies team is set on hiring suspended Celtics coach Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets intend to name Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Brooklyn reportedly began discussions with Udoka shortly after mutually parting ways with Steve Nash earlier Tuesday. The Boston Celtics, who suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policies, granted the Nets permission to speak with the 45-year-old, according to Charania.
Comments / 0