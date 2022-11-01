Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
CFP Chair Explains Why TCU Is Behind Alabama
As has become an annual tradition, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have generated some controversy. The most common complaint this year seems to be that 8-0 TCU is ranked one spot behind one-loss Alabama. The Horned Frogs are No. 7 while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. ...
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
msn.com
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
theScore
Kansas suspends Self for 4 games, imposes recruiting restrictions
Kansas is suspending head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for four games, the school announced. The Jayhawks will also cut the number of scholarships by three across the next three years in men's basketball. The school will impose a six-week ban on any recruiting communications, as well as any unofficial visits. Additionally, Kansas will give itself 13 fewer days of permitted recruiting in 2022-23 and remove four official visits this season and in 2023-24.
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released and Georgia comes in at No. 2.
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
Media reacts harshly to Michigan football being ranked behind Clemson in the College Football Playoff rankings
The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and they certainly surprised. Tennessee came in ranked No. 1, which was less of a surprise than Michigan football being ranked No. 5, with Clemson coming in at No. 4. The Wolverines did, indeed, have an easy nonconference schedule,...
Report: National Basketball Power In Talks to Join Big 12
The conference continues to explore new avenues for expansion.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theScore
Steelers ship Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 2023 second-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced. The draft pick is the Bears' original second-round selection and not the one received from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal. Claypool will provide a...
theScore
Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin
Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
