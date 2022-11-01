ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

CFP Chair Explains Why TCU Is Behind Alabama

As has become an annual tradition, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have generated some controversy. The most common complaint this year seems to be that 8-0 TCU is ranked one spot behind one-loss Alabama. The Horned Frogs are No. 7 while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. ...
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
theScore

Kansas suspends Self for 4 games, imposes recruiting restrictions

Kansas is suspending head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for four games, the school announced. The Jayhawks will also cut the number of scholarships by three across the next three years in men's basketball. The school will impose a six-week ban on any recruiting communications, as well as any unofficial visits. Additionally, Kansas will give itself 13 fewer days of permitted recruiting in 2022-23 and remove four official visits this season and in 2023-24.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23

With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Steelers ship Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 2023 second-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced. The draft pick is the Bears' original second-round selection and not the one received from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal. Claypool will provide a...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin

Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

