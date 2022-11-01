ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Evgenii Dadonov moved to injured reserve; Joel Edmundson activated

The Montreal Canadiens have moved Evgenii Dadonov to injured reserve, clearing the way for the activation of Joel Edmundson. The veteran defenseman no longer appears on the injured reserve list on the NHL media site, but John Lu of TSN reports that he will be a game-time decision. Dadonov’s placement...
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, fittingly reaching the milestone in the same city Mr. Hockey became an all-time great. The 37-year-old superstar scored in second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington, but Andrew Copp had a...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Power Play, Edmundson & More

Welcome to the second edition of our’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens. This series will be published weekly, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Canadiens have found a way to be consistently inconsistent, winning one big game...
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22

The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy