BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
What are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers?
The winning numbers from Monday are 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59. The Powerball is 13 and the Power Play is 3X.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Nov. 2, 2022
Today: Areas of dense fog early then turning mostly cloudy. High: 65.
Newark, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
