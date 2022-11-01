Read full article on original website
Liverpool halts Napoli streak to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of. After...
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
ESPN
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez help Liverpool to morale-boosting win against Napoli
Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group. Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on...
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
SkySports
Atletico Madrid dumped out of Europe after Porto loss as Bayern Munich beat Inter Milan - Champions League round-up
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as group winners with 12 points, one point ahead of the Belgians who also went through.
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
ESPN
Wild finale in Tottenham's Champions League group: Every team was either through or out on the night
Tottenham Hotspur successfully made it through to the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time in three years after a last-ditch comeback against Marseille saw them come out on top of Group D in a frenetic finale. The results of the group's previous 10 matches meant that...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Sevilla FC
Manchester City have already locked down the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G, but there is still one more match to play. City host the finale against Sevilla FC at the Etihad this evening. The Sevillistas won’t make it to the UCL Knockouts, but they will still have...
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Joao Felix to Manchester United amid Atletico Madrid overhaul?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Felix to Man Utd...
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
Who Would Manchester City Want To Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?
With the group stages of the Champions League now concluded every side knows what opponents they may potentially get in the next round. Who could Manchester City get?
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Bayern Munich's ruthless run, group stage MVP, plus dark horse teams
The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is all wrapped up, and there was no shortage of drama, goals and chaos. Bayern Munich achieved a perfect record, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly clinched qualification into the knockouts and Club Brugge made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.
NBC Sports
How and when to watch the USMNT
The time has come for Team USA to once again take the stage at the World Cup. For those interested, the matches will be aired and streamed in both English and Spanish, making the camaraderie available to anyone and everyone. It’s an exciting time for the USMNT, considering its Group...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Gundogan, Kvaratskhelia, Bellingham, Choupo-Moting, Jorginho, Martinelli
Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is wanted by Atletico Madrid. The four-time Premier League winner, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea,...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
