Placer County, CA

Chains controls, Sierra pass closures set in first major storm of season

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

Tahoe and Sierra mountain travelers can expect challenging conditions during the first major storm of the season.

On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drives with snow tires from Donner Lake to 2 miles east of Baxter in Placer County.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane near Gold Run due to an overturned vehicle.

The pass could receive up to 2 feet of snow in the storm.

On Mt. Rose Highway, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drives with snow tires from Sunridge Drive to Diamond Peak. The Mt. Rose area could receive up to a foot of snow.

On Hwy. 88, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drives with snow tires from Peddler Hill in Amador County to the Alpine County line. The pass could receive up to 2 feet of snow through Wednesday evening.

There are no travel restrictions on Hwy. 50.

Highways 120, 108 and 4 – Yosemite National Park’s Tioga Pass, Sonora Pass and Ebbetts Pass – are all closed due to the storm.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Drivers are warned to expect significant reductions in visibility, especially through tonight due to heavy wind and blowing snow.

Snow levels will continue to fall overnight to about 3,500 feet Wednesday morning.

Conditions will clear Thursday and Friday with cold and slick conditions before another storm system rolls in for the weekend.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Chains controls, Sierra pass closures set in first major storm of season

