Nets Reveal Kyrie Irving Won't Speak to Media After Antisemitic Controversy

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
 2 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets General Manager stated Kyrie Irving will not be speaking to the media Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets declined to make Kyrie Irving available after Monday night's win against the Indiana Pacers. The team will follow the same route Tuesday night.

In wake of the Nets front office's decision to part ways with Nash and the team still addressing Irving's social media controversy, Nets General Manager, Sean Marks disclosed that Irving will not be made available for the second consecutive night.

"I think we have tried to do a little bit of both, to be honest. Like keeping him, he did not do media last night he's not going to do media tonight," Marks stated. "At some point, he will come up here and do media again but I think at this point we don't want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let's let him simmer down and I guess let's let cooler minds prevail. We need to go out and educate ourselves, educate the whole group and get some direction, seek from the experts, and the experts; one of them is certainly the ADL. "

Marks declined to disclose whether Irving is involved in conversations with the ADL. Irving tweeted, then deleted days later, a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book that contains antisemitic tropes.

The Nets GM explained that the team's conversations with the ADL are being led by Nets Governor Joe Tsai. Before making any decisions on what's ahead for Irving, who is available and playing for Brooklyn.

“I think we are having these discussions behind the scenes. I honestly don’t want to get into those right now. We’re taking the advice, as I mentioned before, we’re talking to the ADL right now. That’s on the Joe Tsai level, our CEO and myself, and the group, and really just trying to weigh out exactly what the best course of action is here. Part of it is going to be getting the sides together so they can understand where people are coming from. There’s an education piece for everybody here. There’s an empathetic piece to this and understanding that we need to move on and we need to do the right thing without a doubt.”

Marks turned down any correlation between Irving's latest social media controversy to the team's decision to part ways with Steve Nash. Marks stated the team dealt with both situations in different manners and separated the two.

"No. We try and separate the two things, you know I think that's a good question," Marks stated Tuesday. "I mean, it's easy to sort of lump it all in with where we're at we're trying to separate the basketball side of things and what's best for this team moving on and address that. Then again, not to sugarcoat it, we need to address the other pieces to not only this organization but just honestly how can we be a catalyst to what's going on in the world. How can we help here? How can we, whether it's through education or whatever we're doing but I think there's a piece to that that hopefully the Brooklyn Nets and BSE Global can hopefully be a part of."

BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Nets

