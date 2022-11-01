ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers Cut Veteran Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence On Tuesday

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xeah_0iv3uYhC00

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, teams are not finished making roster moves.

The San Francisco 49ers released defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Tuesday.

Spence, playing in his 10th NFL season and first in San Francisco, had made six tackles in five games.

"The 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad," Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports tweeted.

Assuming Spence signs elsewhere, he would join his ninth different NFL team in the past eight seasons.

The 49ers also added veteran wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their practice squad and released Malik Turner in a corresponding move.

The 49ers were busy in the days leading up to the trade deadline. They pulled off perhaps the biggest deal of the year by trading for running back Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20, then sent fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday

In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade

There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon

In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy