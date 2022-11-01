49ers Cut Veteran Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence On Tuesday

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, teams are not finished making roster moves.

The San Francisco 49ers released defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Tuesday.

Spence, playing in his 10th NFL season and first in San Francisco, had made six tackles in five games.

"The 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad," Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports tweeted.

Assuming Spence signs elsewhere, he would join his ninth different NFL team in the past eight seasons.

The 49ers also added veteran wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their practice squad and released Malik Turner in a corresponding move.

The 49ers were busy in the days leading up to the trade deadline. They pulled off perhaps the biggest deal of the year by trading for running back Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20, then sent fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.