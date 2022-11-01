ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago

Nick Saban

The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings.

The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost fell to Texas A&M and Texas, is No. 6.

A clear slight to TCU and Big 12 football, which is a highly competitive conference this season.

"Ridiculous that TCU is 7. Committee’s love affair with Alabama continues," said Adam Rittenberg.

"I'm fairly surprised to see both Clemson and a one-loss Alabama ahead of TCU," said Nicole Auerbach.

"TCU behind Alabama because of Alabama's impressive one-point victory over No. 24 Texas and, idk, Vanderbilt I guess," said Shehan Jeyarajah.

The good news for the Horned Frogs is there's plenty of season left.

Alabama plays No. 10 LSU this Saturday. A loss and TCU will slide up to the No. 6 spot.

David Manderson
1d ago

Look I'm an Alabama fan die hard I would be happy to let TCU be ahead of us. With us being ranked a certain rank our players get big heads. So yes I wouldn't care if TCU was in 6th and we were in 7th.

