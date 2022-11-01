ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' Twitter Reaction To Acquiring Calvin Ridley In Trade Goes Viral

© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the more shocking moves made today ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded a conditional draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for star receiver Calvin Ridley.

Based on several stipulations referenced in the trade details, the pick Jacksonville sent to Atlanta could fall between the second and sixth round of the draft.

Looking to capitalize on the excitement of today's deadline, the Jaguars' social media team posted a hilarious photo which referenced the trade before it became official.

The post has now gone viral on twitter.

Jacksonville's post makes reference to a popular meme which shows former NFL defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams rubbing his hands together and licking his lips.

Most NFL fans seemed to love the humor shown by the Jaguars' twitter team.

"2023 gonna be a movie," JP Acosta said in reply to the Jaguars' post.

However, others were quick to point out that Ridley, currently serving a one-year suspension for betting on games in 2021, won't see the field for Jacksonville until next season.

"You traded for a WR who literally cannot play football til at least next September at which point he will have been out of the game for nearly 2 full seasons," Richard Johnson said Tuesday.

While Ridley likely won't suit up for the Jaguars until 2023, Jacksonville will look to break their current five game losing streak in Week 9 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

