Military veterans benefit from BBQ sauce: Sailor Jerry gives 100% of profits to support America’s heroes
Ahead of Veterans Day, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has launched a new initiative to give back. Its new Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is partnering with a Texas-based, veteran-owned small business.
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
When military members are deployed, this nonprofit ensures their pet has a home
NORFOLK, Va. — Thirteen months ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Myesha Harris said goodbye to her little French bulldog as she prepared to deploy on the USS Harry S. Truman. When she returned to pick him up last Saturday from a foster home, the stocky pup with blond-colored fur ran to Harris, stood on his back legs and snuggled against her neck as she bent down to greet him.
‘Variety Salute to Service’ 3rd Annual Special to Air on the History Channel on Veterans Day
For the third consecutive year, Variety and the History Channel are joining forces for “Variety Salute to Service,” a special focused on the many contributions of veterans and military families. Hosted this year by Seth Meyers, the special will premiere on the History Channel on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at 8 p.m. ET. “Variety Salute to Service” profiles extraordinary veterans who now continue to give back to communities and support other veterans through an array of initiatives. The one-hour special also showcases companies and non-profit organizations that help veterans transition to civilian careers and pursuits. “Since our founding, the History Channel has been...
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
Marine General Appeals for ‘Record-Breaking Year’ for Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary.
Marines Loading Truck with Gifts(via NewsUSA) The Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 at the helm of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who asked Major Hendricks to deliver some handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need. When he could not find such an agency, Diane encouraged her husband to “start one.” That year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his local Reserve unit collected more than 5,000 toys to deliver to children in need in the Los Angeles area -- conducting the first Toys for Tots campaign.
