21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
Four more graves found in Oaklawn Cemetery search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims
TULSA, Okla. — Archeologists working at Oaklawn Cemetery in search of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre said they found more unmarked graves Tuesday. The City of Tulsa announced four more burial sites were located while excavation crews searched for possible victims. Two adult and two children graves were found at the possible mass grave site.
Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
Third suspect arrested, months after deadly shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The shooting happened in July. 17-year-old Terek Chairs and his passenger were shot multiple times. Chairs died from his injuries. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in August. Izayaih Shanks was...
Local leaders react to catalytic converter theft ring bust
TUSLA, Okla. — Several local law enforcement leaders shared their thoughts about the recent bust of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson: “In Tulsa alone, more than 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in the past year,” said U.S....
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KOCO
Tulsa police recover fentanyl, methamphetamine in recent investigation
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine in a recent investigation. On Tuesday, the Tulsa police said they recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine off Tulsa streets. Officers also recovered $11,500 in cash. Police did not release additional information, citing the...
“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect. Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage. “He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in...
BAPD to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central US Friday evening with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder. Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
