Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach
Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
Kyrie Irving Posts Apology After Nets Suspend Him Over Antisemitic Message
The NBA star “currently unfit to be associated” with the team after repeated refusals to apologize for a post praising an antisemitic film, the team said earlier.
Detroit Pistons loses to Milwaukee Bucks, 116-91: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (2-6) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-0) When: 8 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. ...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer. Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. Franz Wagner finished with 19 points and Chuma Okeke came off the bench for 16. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets
LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are...
CBS Sports
Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)
The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
This Hornets-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert
At one time, big men dominated the NBA. In fact, for some teams, it wasn’t enough to have one. They wanted two. For much of NBA history, a twin towers frontcourt has been fashionable. Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon. David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Andrew Bynum and Mark Gasol....
FOX 2
Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders
The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by […]
