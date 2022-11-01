Read full article on original website
Related
Ashlee Simpson’s Son Ziggy Blu Seems to Have His Mother’s Musical Talent in This Adorable Video
Ashlee Simpson never misses a beat when updating fans about her adorable family, from school-based milestones to super-sweet visits with their grandma. And this new update on her and Evan Ross’ son Ziggy Blu shows their little one may be just like his superstar parents. On Nov 3, Simpson...
Olly Alexander Said He Will No Longer Model For Savage X Fenty After Johnny Depp Was Announced As A Model For "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4"
"Thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore."
Selena Gomez named her donated kidney after SNL alum Fred Armisen and 'secretly' hopes he finds out
In 2017, Selena Gomez underwent surgery for a kidney transplant after hers was damaged due to complications from her Lupus diagnosis.
Causeway review – wounds run deep in delicate psychological drama
“Bathrooms can be dangerous,” says the kindly physiotherapist who is charged with patching up the shattered motor skills of former US soldier Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence). Lynsey was, until recently, serving in Afghanistan, so she knows a thing or two about danger. But following a brain injury, her immediate challenges are no longer IEDs but the threat of slipping in the shower. It’s a lot to take on board for a fiercely independent woman who had chosen her army career partly for the distance it afforded her from her home, from her unreliable mother (Linda Emond) and the buried traumas of her upbringing. Initially just marking time until she is well enough to redeploy, Lynsey takes a job cleaning pools and strikes up a friendship with James (Brian Tyree Henry), an amputee mechanic who is attempting to fix her borrowed truck. And it’s this – the unexpected bond between strangers who didn’t know they needed each other – that is the picture’s heart.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0