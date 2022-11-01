Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
Grundy County Herald
Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan
On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
WDEF
CPD provides further details on post office homicide
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
WDEF
City Council Approves Westside Evolves Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga City Council has approved a big step in the Westside Revitalization Project. They adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, Which Provides a ten year outline for the overhaul of the oldest neighborhood in the Scenic City. This adoption means the city is investigating an additional million...
WTVCFOX
Your money: Hamilton County Mayor, attorney accused of wasting taxpayer dollars
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Conflict between Hamilton County's Mayor and the current county attorney continues with accusations that the other is wasting taxpayer money. Mayor Weston Wamp claims Rheubin Taylor was doing private casework on the side during his time serving as county attorney. Wamp says that was part...
WTVCFOX
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Juvenile Court Administrator’s Contributions to Child Welfare and Justice Recognized with Glaze Award
RINGGOLD _ The Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia honors Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy M. Hardin with the 2022 Martha K. Glaze Award, in recognition of her outstanding service benefiting children’s welfare and justice. “I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the Council and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 2 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015090- 5084 S. Terrace- Back Other Agency- ERPD responded to Dollar Tree and assisted Chattanooga Police in locating a shoplifter identified as Amy Shakir who had fled the scene. Night Shift November 1-2, 2022. 22-015114 – 1100 BLK Tamarack...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
WTVC
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
WDEF
CPD provides update on post office shooting
HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
WDEF
Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
WDEF
Investigators say Bradley school video sent to students is not legitimate
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators say a concerning video shared among students on Monday is not legitimate. We reached out to the Sheriff’s Department after getting calls about the video. Students got the video purporting to be a sexual assault of a student at Bradley Central.
WDEF
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 31
The following information is courtesy of the ERPD. 22-014909- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Natashia Neighbors was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Forfeiture Capias for Possession of Meth for Resale while at Hamilton County Jail. 22-014897- 700 BLK S Moore Road- Auto Theft- Police responded to this location...
WTVC
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
Comments / 1