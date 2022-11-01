ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grundy County Herald

Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan

On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD provides further details on post office homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City Council Approves Westside Evolves Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga City Council has approved a big step in the Westside Revitalization Project. They adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, Which Provides a ten year outline for the overhaul of the oldest neighborhood in the Scenic City. This adoption means the city is investigating an additional million...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 2 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015090- 5084 S. Terrace- Back Other Agency- ERPD responded to Dollar Tree and assisted Chattanooga Police in locating a shoplifter identified as Amy Shakir who had fled the scene. Night Shift November 1-2, 2022. 22-015114 – 1100 BLK Tamarack...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

CPD provides update on post office shooting

HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Commission overrides mayor’s veto on status of County Attorney

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The dispute between the Hamilton County Commission and new county mayor Weston WAMP reached new heights this morning, as the commission unanimously decided to override for vetoes issued by the mayor last Friday. All but one resolution focused on the current status and future...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 31

The following information is courtesy of the ERPD. 22-014909- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Natashia Neighbors was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Forfeiture Capias for Possession of Meth for Resale while at Hamilton County Jail. 22-014897- 700 BLK S Moore Road- Auto Theft- Police responded to this location...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy