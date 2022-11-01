MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today is National Sandwich Day, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a picnic outside under beautiful blue skies? We can expect comfortable temperatures all day, with wind speeds over the area between 3-10 mph. Great weather conditions to find you a nice shaded area and enjoy your lunch. Temperatures as we near lunchtime are in the mid 70s. We can expect high temperatures today in the lower 80s between our 2pm and 4pm hours.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO