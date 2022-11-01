Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
WTOK-TV
Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition. Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.
WTOK-TV
Perfect picnic weather to celebrate National Sandwich Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today is National Sandwich Day, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a picnic outside under beautiful blue skies? We can expect comfortable temperatures all day, with wind speeds over the area between 3-10 mph. Great weather conditions to find you a nice shaded area and enjoy your lunch. Temperatures as we near lunchtime are in the mid 70s. We can expect high temperatures today in the lower 80s between our 2pm and 4pm hours.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join them to thank Veterans, young and old, for their willingness to “pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”.
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Trick or treat in Meridian was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy. The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids for trick or treating.
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Alexander, age 92, of Meridian, Mississippi died on November 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing...
WTOK-TV
Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County. Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.
WDAM-TV
Food Truck Festival set for this weekend in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The fun will include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, pony rides and a car show. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can,” said Alex Roberts, owner of Eatin...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows
Services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows will begin at 12:30 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Meadows and Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
New Holistic Health Therapy Wellness Center opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has arrived in the Queen City. Holistic Health Therapy Empowerment Wellness Center is a new medical practice that focuses on creating individualize plans to improve the patient’s health. The wellness center offers fitness classes, nutrition, botox, meditation services, psychiatry and much more.
WTOK-TV
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
WTOK-TV
College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year. MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting...
WTOK-TV
Upgrades planned for WTOK TV tower this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is making safety improvements and investing in greener lighting technologies this week at its tower site. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said a crew is now on site to work on the guy wires that support the tower. “The guy wires are large steel cables...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_03_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell. Duell is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 2″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply. Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers. Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled...
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen Saturday evening
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg. He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct....
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team. The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record. Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy...
Comments / 1