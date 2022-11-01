The Brooklyn Nets are a trainwreck right now. That’s unlikely to say to a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, but the Nets aren’t winning. They’re just 2-6. On top of that, they are taking even more hits for off-the-court issues they just couldn’t seem to shake off. All that has led ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams to believe that the Nets are the hardest team to root for, arguably in the history of the league. That’s saying a lot.

1 DAY AGO