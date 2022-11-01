ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'

Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
NESN

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Following Refusal To Apologize For Posts

Kyrie Irving will finally be facing repercussions for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, receiving a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets announced their decision to suspend Irving for “at least five games without pay” Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “We were dismayed today, when given...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Most unlikable team in history’: Kyrie Irving, Nets drama draws scathing criticism from Jay Williams

The Brooklyn Nets are a trainwreck right now. That’s unlikely to say to a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, but the Nets aren’t winning. They’re just 2-6. On top of that, they are taking even more hits for off-the-court issues they just couldn’t seem to shake off. All that has led ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams to believe that the Nets are the hardest team to root for, arguably in the history of the league. That’s saying a lot.
ClutchPoints

‘Please stop’: Kevin Durant responds to people feeling bad for him on Nets

Kevin Durant doesn’t want people to pity him amid the Brooklyn Nets’ struggles this 2022-23 campaign. The Nets dropped to 2-6 on the season following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing more misery to the team in a messy day that saw head coach Steve Nash get fired. Many fans believe that Brooklyn is wasting the remaining prime years of KD with their dysfunction, with former NFL Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy even saying he feels bad for his brother before begging the team to bring him some help.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Marcus Smart Confused And Upset Over Ime Udoka Nets Hiring

Marcus Smart was shocked when he found out. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.
KRON4 News

Orlando Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and […]
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy