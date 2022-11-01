Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets
Boston Celtics players reportedly want Ime Udoka to stick around.
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka
Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka appears to the favorite to replace the recently fired Steve Nash in Brooklyn. The post The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'
Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka's possible move to the Nets: 'It makes no sense'
Ime Udoka is expected to soon become the next Brooklyn Nets head coach, despite receiving a season-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart reacted to the reports in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “We have no control over that....
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seen as too radioactive to be traded
The relationship between star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t just spiraled out of control, it’s a fiery
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Following Refusal To Apologize For Posts
Kyrie Irving will finally be facing repercussions for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, receiving a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets announced their decision to suspend Irving for “at least five games without pay” Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “We were dismayed today, when given...
‘Most unlikable team in history’: Kyrie Irving, Nets drama draws scathing criticism from Jay Williams
The Brooklyn Nets are a trainwreck right now. That’s unlikely to say to a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, but the Nets aren’t winning. They’re just 2-6. On top of that, they are taking even more hits for off-the-court issues they just couldn’t seem to shake off. All that has led ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams to believe that the Nets are the hardest team to root for, arguably in the history of the league. That’s saying a lot.
‘Please stop’: Kevin Durant responds to people feeling bad for him on Nets
Kevin Durant doesn’t want people to pity him amid the Brooklyn Nets’ struggles this 2022-23 campaign. The Nets dropped to 2-6 on the season following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing more misery to the team in a messy day that saw head coach Steve Nash get fired. Many fans believe that Brooklyn is wasting the remaining prime years of KD with their dysfunction, with former NFL Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy even saying he feels bad for his brother before begging the team to bring him some help.
Marcus Smart Confused And Upset Over Ime Udoka Nets Hiring
Marcus Smart was shocked when he found out. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.
Orlando Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and […]
