1d ago
I would NOT trust her! She talked a good game but, …. She is in Biden’s pocket and will lie and tell you anything you want to hear! No trust for a democrat! Do not want socialism in this country!
let's be real
1d ago
JC hasn't even been in the aisle for years. Tell us why he would endorse Joy unless there was some cash exchanged. He hasn't said squat in 20 years. CASH IS KING.
The Wokes on you?
1d ago
Endorsement from corrupt politicians one thing , votes from real voters not dark money hopes is a whole different story. Hoffmeister corrupt as a republican even more so now working for Biden. 🖕🏻❄️you and joy.
KOCO
Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
KOCO
Oklahoma gubernatorial race up for grabs, new KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.
Oklahoma Daily
2 candidates face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District
Republican incumbent Kevin Hern, Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers will compete for the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 election. Kevin Hern (R) The OU Daily attempted to contact Hern three times through phone calls but could not reach...
Hofmeister greets supporters in statewide tour, pushes back against attack ads
TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent of Public Education and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister kept her schedule packed on the first day of early voting Tuesday, while pushing back against recent campaign rallies held and attack ads produced by her opponent’s campaign. Hofmeister’s ‘Hometown Tour’ Tuesday included stops...
NBC News
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
The Oklahoma governor’s race is closer than expected, as Native American tribes in the state put their support behind the Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister. 16 percent of the state’s population identify with at least one Native American tribe. Garrett Haake reports from Oklahoma.Nov. 2, 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
Incumbent Jacob Rosecrants faces Republican Kendra Wesson in Oklahoma House District 46 election
KENDRA WESSON (R) Wesson has lived in Oklahoma for most of her life and graduated from Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, then a bachelor’s degree in business in 2014. Wesson has worked in accounting and bookkeeping since she was 17 years...
News On 6
Gov. Kevin Stitt Holds 'Red Wave' Rally In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Governor Kevin Stitt held a "Red Wave" Rally in Tulsa, along with Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more.
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
KOCO
Nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans registered to vote in Midterm Election, state officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote in next week's Midterm Election, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Below is a breakdown of registered voters by party. Republicans: 51.19%. Democrats: 29.95%. Independents: 18%. Libertarians: 0.86%. This marks the first time that Democrat voter registration...
KOCO
Oklahomans have chance to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — In 2023, Oklahomans will have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana through State Question 820. New polling from KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated shows good news for those in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. If the vote were held on Wednesday, legal marijuana would be very close to happening.
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
Longtime Republican Endorses Democrat In Oklahoma Governor Race
"I was a Republican then and I'm a Republican now," says a former Oklahoma congressman endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister.
KOCO
Early voting for Midterm Election begins Wednesday in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Midterm Election is less than a week away, and Oklahomans can start casting their votes in person as early as Wednesday. New legislation passed in 2021 added an extra day for early voters to submit their ballots in Oklahoma. The latest numbers show that nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote.
readfrontier.org
For some Oklahoma Republicans, a longing for ‘a return to decency’
Depending on which poll you believe, Gov. Kevin Stitt is up by 15 points over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, or he’s down by 3 points, or maybe it’s a 1 point disadvantage. What’s more clear than the polling results is that Stitt’s stances on education and abortion and...
readfrontier.org
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
You Decide 2022: Mullin discusses sale of family business, opponent claims post-sale ethics issue
TULSA, Okla. — Before he was elected to Congress, Oklahomans heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin with Mullin Plumbing, the Red Rooter” on their screens for years as future Congressman Markwayne Mullin promoted his family’s plumbing business on TV and online. Whether it be...
KTUL
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
