KSLA
Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
caddoda.com
Anderson found guilty of double murders
A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was convicted of the slayings Monday, October 31, 2022 in Caddo District Court. The two-man, ten-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder against Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
ktalnews.com
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
Longview man sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of meth, firearm
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Derrick Fields, 36, was arrested on both charges on Feb. 5 after a traffic stop, according to officials, […]
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
Shreveport Man Arrested for September Homicide
Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Salem Drive on September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run
A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on October 31, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana woman had been arrested following the death of a cyclist over the weekend. Victoria Woodfork, 24, turned herself in to the Caddo Parish...
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
KTBS
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO
PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
