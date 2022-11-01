Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Tim Michels campaigns in Marinette
The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. Michels declined a one-on-one interview. Here is where he stands on issues, based on his speeches and debates. Pulaski man's story raises awareness for...
WBAY Green Bay
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Clerk agrees to implement changes in response to poll watcher lawsuit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay implemented changes to give poll watchers more access during the in-person absentee voting process. A temporary injunction was ordered in Brown County Court Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys alleging she is restricting access to election observers. The plaintiffs listed are Nathan DeLorey, Randy Wery, Patricia Schick, and Denise Vetter.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
Brown County court grants temporary injunction in voting observer lawsuit
Late Wednesday morning, a Brown County judge granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed against Green Bay over voting observers.
doorcountydailynews.com
Election trail heads through Door and Kewaunee counties
With just about a week until Election day, you will have a chance to hear directly from the candidates. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson participated in Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay events on Saturday as he kicked off his bus tour. His visits came after his Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes was in Sturgeon Bay encouraging people to vote. Both gubernatorial candidates will be in Door County this week, with Democratic Governor Tony Evers stopping in Egg Harbor at the Kress Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. on November 2nd after an appearance at the Blue Door Pub in Kewaunee at 1:45 p.m. His opponent, Republican Tim Michels, will campaign at Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay at 12:45 p.m. on November 4th. The race for Wisconsin governor has become the most expensive in the country, with just over a week to go. That includes over $16 million being spent on ad buys between the two sides from October 27th to Election Day, which is November 8th.
WBAY Green Bay
Voting machines are tested in public
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of preparation happens before an election, including testing the voting equipment. By law, all municipalities are required to conduct a public test of its electronic voting equipment no earlier than 10 days before each election. The testing has been done for many years and is open to the public. The cities of Green Bay and De Pere tested their machines Tuesday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools ask voters for $92 million
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midterm elections are less than a week away, and your local school may be a part of it. Green Bay school leaders are asking voters to approve a referendum and explaining why it would benefit students. “You can see this crack running... all the way...
WBAY Green Bay
Customers, lawmakers call for rejecting WPS rate hike proposal
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay City Clerk acts on poll watchers lawsuit
Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A 17-year-old boy died in the high-speed crash. Updated: 1 hour ago. A judge granted...
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools
Brown County deputies are increasing traffic enforcement in work zones. Firefighters stopped Eden Meat Market fire from getting worse. A bacon grease fire grew out of control. Three workers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Authorities say the community staple is considered a total...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Dr. Rai discusses threat of "tripledemic"
The record high in Green Bay for both Wednesday & Thursday (Nov. 2nd & 3rd) is 72 degrees. Both Michels and Evers are logging a ton of miles on their campaign buses.
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
busytourist.com
34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)
You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
WBAY Green Bay
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
wtaq.com
Utility Rate Hike Proposal Draws Heat
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The base rate to heat your home and provide electricity could be going up nearly 15% next year, but your testimony over the next few days could change the final rate decisions for 2023. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has the final say...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
