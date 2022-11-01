With just about a week until Election day, you will have a chance to hear directly from the candidates. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson participated in Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay events on Saturday as he kicked off his bus tour. His visits came after his Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes was in Sturgeon Bay encouraging people to vote. Both gubernatorial candidates will be in Door County this week, with Democratic Governor Tony Evers stopping in Egg Harbor at the Kress Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. on November 2nd after an appearance at the Blue Door Pub in Kewaunee at 1:45 p.m. His opponent, Republican Tim Michels, will campaign at Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay at 12:45 p.m. on November 4th. The race for Wisconsin governor has become the most expensive in the country, with just over a week to go. That includes over $16 million being spent on ad buys between the two sides from October 27th to Election Day, which is November 8th.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO