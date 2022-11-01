Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
signalscv.com
Saugus tennis wins wildcard game 10-8 over Millikan
Centurions girls’ tennis advanced into the CIF Division 3 playoffs after a 10-8 wildcard win over the hosting Millikan Rams on Tuesday. Saugus’ No. 1 doubles team, Madi Vianzon and Kelsie Lammens-Ross, led the team with three wins on the day, sweeping their matches. The pair had to battle in all three games and finished the day with 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 wins. Lammens and Vianzon began their second round down 0-4 but managed to come back and steal the match.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Forfeits Winning Season After Rule Violation
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Just days removed from celebrating a stellar regular season that included a second consecutive Pacific League championship, the Burbank High School varsity boys’ water polo team is now lamenting a successful campaign that never was after an unspecified CIF Southern Section rule violation came to light.
elmodenafrontline.com
9-0 Never Looked So Good
El Modena’s Football team has its best start in years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One important milestone the Vanguards reached this season was beating long-time rival Villa Park in Week 6 of season. This was El Mo’s first win over VP in 15 years and has meant a lot to the coaches, players, and alumni. The team is also looking to bounce back from last season’s CIF Semi-Final loss, hoping this fast start will carry on into league and eventually CIF playoffs. El Mo concludes league play in Week 10 against Esperanza. Help our boys out, and wish them good luck on the rest of the season.
outlooknewspapers.com
Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Benefits ‘Heart’ Foundation
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. One of the largest celebrity contingents to ever participate in a golf tournament and dinner in Pasadena will gather when A Piece Of My Heart Foundation hosts its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, at Brookside Golf Course.
svhsnow.com
Simi Valley High School’s Fall Artwalk
Simi Valley High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is hosting its 1st Annual Fall Artwalk. The Artwalk will be held in the IA Quad on Tuesday, November 15th from 5-7PM and students can get a preview of the event at lunchtime. The Artwalk will feature live performances, art displays, media presentations, and more! Entry will be free and food & drinks will be available for purchase.
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
signalscv.com
Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday
After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
sierranewsonline.com
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
signalscv.com
Pursuit of suspected stolen big rig ends in flames, heavy traffic expected
A pursuit of a suspected stolen big rig cab ended in flames on Thursday afternoon, after officers with the California Highway Patrol were able to stop the vehicle using a spike strip on the southbound Interstate 5 near Templin Highway, north of Castaic. Heavy traffic was expected on the portions...
signalscv.com
Castaic district contracts for transportation services
The Castaic Union School District approved Tuesday evening an agreement with Student Transportation of America to provide transportation services for its general education students for the remainder of the year. In a special meeting Tuesday evening, Castaic district’s governing board approved a contract for approximately $243,600 to Student Transporation of...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
signalscv.com
First Bones’ Gulch haunted maze held in Castaic
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum held its first-ever Bones’ Gulch haunted maze at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, drawing in hundreds looking for a fright. While the location already had some pre-built structures to make the setting look like an Old West town, volunteers have been working since May to turn it into the haunted settlement that attendees saw on Sunday.
