Olivebridge, NY

'Dazzling brilliance': 'Julie & Julia' author Julie Powell dies at age 49

By Michael Barnes, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

Julie Powell, who wrote the bestselling memoirs "Julie & Julia" and "Cleaving," died unexpectedly Oct. 26 at her home in Olivebridge, New York. She was 49.

Powell died of cardiac arrest, The New York Times reported . Her death was confirmed to The Associated Press by Judy Clain, Powell's editor and editor in chief of Little, Brown and Company.

"She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person and she will not be forgotten," Clain said in a statement. "We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs."

"Julie & Julia" started as a blog, "The Julie/Julia Project." In daily posts, Powell wrote of her sometimes frustrated attempts to cook all 254 recipes published in Julia Child's influential cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" over the course of a year. The comic chronicles also recorded personal challenges in Powell's life, including stress from a job taking calls at a government center after 9/11.

Powell's book, published in 2005, inspired a 2009 major motion picture, "Julie & Julia," starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. The screenplay also drew from Child's memoir, "My Life in France," which described the famous TV personality's marriage to Paul Child, played by Stanley Tucci, as well as her struggles to learn French cooking and to earn respect in a male-dominated field.

"'Julie & Julia' became an instant classic," said Clain, "and it is with gratitude for her unique voice that we will now remember Julie’s dazzling brilliance and originality. We mourn her loss with her husband Eric (Powell) and her family.”

She was a USA TODAY bestselling author whose book "Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously" was on USA TODAY's list for 14 weeks, reaching as high as No. 9. in 2009, when the film came out.

The author graduated from Amherst College in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and fiction writing.

"She was a tremendous creative talent and, as expressed in her writing, a consummate gourmand with a passion for culinary challenges and extraordinary adventures," Powell's family wrote after her death. "Julie had a deep love for animals and nature, and cared passionately about art, literature, politics and pop culture."

In 2002, Powell started the blog “The Julie/Julia Project” while working in a government temp job.

Her mother had used recipes from Child's masterpiece at times. Powell borrowed it while visiting the family home in Austin, Texas.

"This is a great book to really learn how to cook, but it was more than that," Powell told the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, in 2009. "It shows that you can do things. You can learn things. You can change.

"My entire experience with Julia Child before was the book and Dan Aykroyd," who portrayed the 6-foot-2 chef on "Saturday Night Live." Along the way, Powell got bored with the gimmick of cooking all Child's dishes.

"It naturally started happening that I wrote more about other parts of my life," Powell told the American-Statesman, "and about how this thing I did every day spoke to and informed other parts of my life."

Julie and Eric Powell's marital struggles are an integral part of the blog, the book and the movie.

The 2009 movie, directed by the late Nora Ephron, helped launch a revival of interest in Julia Child as a pioneer and historical figure – she worked for the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the CIA, as a research assistant – rather than just a cookbook writer and TV host.

Powell had little involvement with the movie. And though she and Adams look nothing alike, Powell told USA TODAY in 2009 that Adams "captured the drive that I felt and the reason behind the Julia project. I did have to get my head around the fact that someone so perky and sweet and lovely would be playing me, because I'm not particularly sweet."

In Ephron's script, Adams is "portraying a Julie Powell that Nora invented based loosely on my book," Powell said. "It's a rom-com version of my life."

Powell was recognized with an honorary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, and her work received critical acclaim, including two James Beard Awards for magazine writing and a Quill Award for debut author of the year.

Private celebrations of her life are planned for Austin and New York.

Contributing: Mary Cadden and Carol Memmott, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Dazzling brilliance': 'Julie & Julia' author Julie Powell dies at age 49

