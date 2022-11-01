ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

The 28-year-old is the fourth Cubs outfielder to claim the award, and the first left fielder in team history.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday .

Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich . Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.

Ian Happ is the fourth Cubs outfielder to win a Gold Glove, joining Bob Drenier (1984), Andre Dawson (987, 1988) and Jason Heyward (2016, 2017). The 28-year-old Happ is the first Cubs left fielder to claim the award.

Selected ninth overall in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cubs, Happ has developed into an all-around player this season. His breakout season earned him his first All-Star selection and now a Gold Glove. While there are many questions about what the Chicago Cubs' lineup will look like in 2023, Ian Happ seems to have secured his spot in left field.

