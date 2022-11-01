Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Investigation On Vince McMahon Is Over
UPDATE: A new report has revealed what the conclusion of the investigation means for a potential Vince McMahon WWE return – read more at this link. WWE is still feeling the effects of an article published by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, lobbying allegations against then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
PWMania
Speculation Behind the Release of WWE NXT’s Bodhi Hayward
It comes as a bit of a surprise that Bodhi Hayward has been let go from WWE, given that he was in the middle of a storyline with Chase University. According to claims made by Bryan Alvarez on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, there appears to be more to the story that led to Hayward’s release.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Ross Shares Health Update, Confirms AEW Rampage Status
AEW’s Jim Ross recently provided an update on his first wound care appointment, showing a photo of the progress he’s made. In late 2021, Jim Ross stepped away from the AEW commentary desk while undergoing treatment for his skin cancer. JR later announced that he was cancer free,...
wrestletalk.com
Released Star Referenced On NXT
On tonight’s WWE NXT, a recently released star was mentioned during a segment with his former faction before he was replaced for their entrance. In a backstage segment in advance of Thea Hail’s match, Andre Chase and Hail referenced the released Bodhi Hayward. With Hail looking over to...
tjrwrestling.net
Crown Jewel Will See WWE Referee Make History
Crown Jewel is on the horizon for WWE and the event held in Saudi Arabia will see one of the company’s official break new ground. WWE’s huge events in Saudi Arabia are great money generators for the company but they have not come without controversy. Many onlookers have accused the Saudi Arabian government of ‘sports washing’ – using sports and other entertainment events to gloss over the poor human rights record in the country, which includes poor treatment of women.
wrestletalk.com
‘I’m Hurt, I’m Embarrassed’: Released NXT Star Opens Up Following WWE Departure
A released NXT star has opened up following their departure after WWE announced several talent releases earlier today. Earlier today, WWE announced several talent releases from WWE NXT. Amongst the list was Bodhi Hayward who released an emotional video on social media regarding the situation. Posting a TikTok to his...
wrestletalk.com
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Addresses Rumors WWE Attempted To Cancel Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator has addressed rumors that WWE attempted to cancel their show. Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring has taken viewers behind the curtain into some of the darker stories of the wrestling business. For over three seasons and covering the stories of legends such...
wrestletalk.com
‘Something Big’ Teased For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite?
There is “something big” being teased for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. One of the most common staples of programming for All Elite Wrestling has been the promise of a big surprise. From the latest signing to major cross promotional events, various announcements have gotten the billing...
