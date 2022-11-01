ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
The Jewish Press

Side Benefit of Gas Deal Negotiations: Israel Stopped Bombing Iranian Shipments to Hezbollah

Yedioth Aharonoth’s military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua on Sunday shared his realization that since September 17, roughly the time Israel and Lebanon renewed their negotiations over their maritime border and who gets to exploit which part of existing and potential natural gas deposits thereabout, the Israeli Air Force has ceased its bombing raids on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria. As you may recall, the summer of 2022 was marked by one or two such attacks practically every week, so, you know, Yehoshua became curious.
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
CBS News

Sources: Saudi government says Iran is planning an attack on Saudi Arabia

Sources tell CBS News the Saudi government has warned the U.S. that Iran is planning a drone strike against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, because Tehran believes Riyadh is meddling in ongoing protests across Iran. Former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about how serious of a threat this really is and how the U.S. is responding.
ABC News

WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Body Found in Jet Landing Gear on Flight From Iran to Germany

A body was found in the landing gear bay of a plane that flew from Tehran to Frankfurt, German police said. Local reports said the Lufthansa aircraft set off from the Iranian capital on Thursday morning, with ground crew in Frankfurt finding the unidentified body during maintenance work on the plane after its arrival in Germany. The apparent stowaway’s discovery came the day after German authorities announced plans to impose entry restrictions on Iran in response to the ongoing human rights situation in the country. “There can be no ‘business as usual’ in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement Wednesday.Read it at DW

