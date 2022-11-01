– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was brought to Baltimore for last night’s AEW Dynamite through Washington, DC. He was kept hidden until he eventually appeared on TV. He was announced as the Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, who teased more live events in 2023. This could mean that AEW will move forward with international live dates. Jarrett has experience working in that arena due to his work with WWE and Impact Wrestling, specifically setting up the Ring Ka King and India TV deals. On camera, it’s expected Jarrett will be feuding with Sting in some form.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO