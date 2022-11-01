Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Cardona Names GCW The Third Biggest Wrestling Promotion In USA
If you ask Matt Cardona who is the biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, he’ll tell you it’s GCW. Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has worked in multiple promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, when it comes to being the third biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, Cardona believes that label belongs to Game Changer Wrestling.
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Investigation On Vince McMahon Is Over
UPDATE: A new report has revealed what the conclusion of the investigation means for a potential Vince McMahon WWE return – read more at this link. WWE is still feeling the effects of an article published by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, lobbying allegations against then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
wrestletalk.com
Jim Ross Shares Health Update, Confirms AEW Rampage Status
AEW’s Jim Ross recently provided an update on his first wound care appointment, showing a photo of the progress he’s made. In late 2021, Jim Ross stepped away from the AEW commentary desk while undergoing treatment for his skin cancer. JR later announced that he was cancer free,...
wrestletalk.com
Current WWE Star Returning To Independent Name?
The old Vince McMahon WWE regime had installed a new edict during the last year, which saw WWE opt against using names that wrestlers had used prior to signing with the company, and also opting against using wrestlers’ real names. Since the change in regime, the stance on using...
wrestletalk.com
Former IMPACT Star Blocked From Appearing In WWE Royal Rumble?
Former IMPACT star ODB may have been blocked from appearing at WWE’s flagship Royal Rumble event, according to ODB herself. ODB is a four-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her most recent in-ring appearance for IMPACT was in March 2021, where she appeared...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
411mania.com
AEW News: Note On Jeff Jarrett’s Surprise AEW Debut, Colt Cabana Return Likely A One-Off, Note On Who Was Backstage At Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was brought to Baltimore for last night’s AEW Dynamite through Washington, DC. He was kept hidden until he eventually appeared on TV. He was announced as the Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, who teased more live events in 2023. This could mean that AEW will move forward with international live dates. Jarrett has experience working in that arena due to his work with WWE and Impact Wrestling, specifically setting up the Ring Ka King and India TV deals. On camera, it’s expected Jarrett will be feuding with Sting in some form.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Interesting Championship Record
Former NXT and WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka has broken an interesting record in the company. Asuka made her return to television on last night’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw alongside Alexa Bliss, after several weeks away from our screens. On the episode, Asuka and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Five WWE NXT Stars Released
Per PWInsider, the following names have been released from NXT:. We will continue to update the list if more names are added.
wrestletalk.com
There Is More To The Story On Latest WWE Release?
There is apparently more to the story for one of WWE’s latest releases. As previously reported, WWE announced five releases from their NXT brand earlier today. Among those released was Bodhi Hayward who was part of the Chase University group with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on NXT television.
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Returns To AEW As Orange Cassidy’s Dream Opponent
NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata made his return to All Elite Wrestling on tonight’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against both Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a three-way match. The match came attached with a stipulation,...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returns In Backstage Segment
An injured star returned to WWE NXT albeit in a backstage segment rather than an in-ring return. During a backstage segment, the leader the D’Angelo family has returned despite the family having radically shrunk in size. Former faction mates met backstage in an actually quite sweet segment marking the...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Says They Are ‘No Longer Fulfilled’
A popular AEW star has said they are “no longer fulfilled. 2022 has been a difficult year for All Elite Wrestling in many ways. From WWE gaining popularity with changes to the company to backstage turmoil, it has been a lot to overcome across the board. Another challenge has...
