ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson lead first College Football Playoff rankings

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRD7p_0iv3okYQ00

Tennessee is atop the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.

The Volunteers lead Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four of the inaugural 2022 rankings released on Thursday. Tennessee (8-0) is in the top spot because it has two wins over teams ranked in the top 10.

There are currently six teams at 8-0 at the top level of college football and they occupy six of the top seven spots. Michigan is just outside the top four at No. 5 while TCU was at No. 7 ahead of one-loss Alabama.

That Alabama loss came to Tennessee on a last-second field goal. And the committee really likes LSU. The Tigers are the top two-loss team at No. 10. LSU was blown out at home by the Volunteers.

Oregon and USC are at No. 8 and No. 9. No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since Washington in 2016. If either of those two teams finishes the season with one loss and wins the Pac-12 title, the conference will have a great shot at having a team in the playoff this season.

College Football Playoff top 25

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches

Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee’s recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Omari Thomas: Vols respect 'great' Georgia quarterback

There will be a lot of talk about Hendon Hooker heading into Saturday’s game between second-ranked Tennessee and top-ranked Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, and there should be. When you’re the oddsmakers’ favorite for the Heisman Trophy, people will write and talk about you a lot....
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says

Dems call for stop of "Dangerous Rhetoric" Tuesday's Election is right around the corner and Knox Dems are calling on their counterparts to stop the rhetoric they're calling dangerous. Vol Dance Team goes viral. Updated: 12 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

One Downtown Business Closes and Another is Sold

There’s a natural life cycle for businesses. Even favorite business change over time and don’t last forever. Two popular downtown spots are going through those changes now. Central Depot enjoyed almost a five year run, which is impressive if for no other reason than that most of that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy