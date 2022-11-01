Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s is finally close to becoming a reality. (Nov. 3, 2022) 58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago …. What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s...
WOOD
Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape
What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape. What seemed like a fleeting wish back...
WOOD
Study shows GR traffic light timing above average
The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022) The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Ranked and rolling at Davenport
When the preseason poll game out for GLIAC football, Davenport was picked to finish dead last. But as they prepare to play Ferris State on Saturday, the Panthers find themselves tied for first with two games to play. (Nov. 3, 2022) Ranked and rolling at Davenport. When the preseason poll...
WOOD
Wyoming DPS: Teen who was shot tried to rob store
Lt. Rory Allen discusses the robbery that led up to a 15-year-old being shot in Wyoming. (Nov. 2, 2022) Lt. Rory Allen discusses the robbery that led up to a 15-year-old being shot in Wyoming. (Nov. 2, 2022) MHSAA soccer semi-finals. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110222. Clear tonight...
WOOD
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has...
WOOD
MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent County highways
A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation expanded its Safety Service Patrol, a roadside assistance program. (Nov. 1, 2022) MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent …. A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation...
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water (sponsored) A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water (sponsored) An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Ask Ellen: ‘Red sky at night, sailors’ delight, red …...
WOOD
Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist launches new salon
After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work. (Nov. 2, 2022) Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist …. After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly...
WOOD
Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR
A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR. A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Storm...
WOOD
Police: 17-year-old shot, killed on Wyoming road
A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Nov. 1, 2022) A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Nov. 1, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast:...
WOOD
Making your hard-earned money work for you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finances are tight for so many right now and with prices on the rise, it’s important you put your money in the right place. Today we have Amber and Betsy here from Adventure Credit Union. The team at Adventure Credit Union helps their members get where they need to be! They’re similar to a bank but they operate as a not-for-profit and a cooperative, which means they’re owned by their members. They’re a full service financial institution with all the services you’d expect plus one of the area’s best high yield checking accounts. All it takes is $5 to join!
WOOD
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
WOOD
Photos: ‘Jack-O-Lantern World 2022’ at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- By now, many West Michiganders have heard about a unique spectacle that went on display from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Jack-O-Lantern World, an immersive walk-through experience, featured thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins along a ¾ mile-long trail.
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away new furnaces to 3 families
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the 1st of November and as we inch closer to colder weather, 3 West Michigan families are that much closer to a new furnace from Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling as a part of their special Grateful Giveaway. Today we have Amanda and Symantha in studio to tell us about the furnace giveaway and also about the services they offer the community.
WOOD
MHSAA soccer semi-finals
Poll: Whitmer holds lead over Dixon as Nov. 8 election …. With the Nov. 8 general election looming, a new poll shows the three Democratic incumbents in Michigan’s top executive offices hold advantages — though sometimes narrowly — over their Republican challengers. (Nov. 2, 2022) Nonprofit to...
WOOD
Operation Green Light supports our veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week you’ll see a lot of green lights in and around the Grand Rapids area. It’s an effort by Kent County Veterans Services and today we have Martha Burkett in studio to tell us about this Green Light Program!. Kent County...
WOOD
October 2022 was another “average” month
October was the 5th month in a row that was within 1° of average. The average high temperature for the month was 61.8° and the average low temperature was 39.5°. Combine those numbers and the average temperature for the month was 50.6° and that was 0.9° below average. The warmest day was 77° on the 24th and the coolest was 29° just 3 days later on the 27th. We had 9 days that reached 70° and 3 days with highs in the 40s. We had frost/freeze several mornings, but officially, we have not had a “hard freeze” (28° or below). (top pic. is fall colors in early October in Missaukee Co. – from Christopher Rodgers).
WOOD
IM KIDS 3rd Meal receives large milk donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
WOOD
Photos: Van Andel Institute ‘Hope on the Hill and The Chocolate Factory’ Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) annual Hope on the Hill Gala returned on Oct. 27. To celebrate the 22nd year of the gala, the Institute transformed its venue into a chocolate factory theme. According to the VAI, the sweet celebration honored the “heroes who, year...
Comments / 0