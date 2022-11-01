ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape

What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape. What seemed like a fleeting wish back...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Study shows GR traffic light timing above average

The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022) The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ranked and rolling at Davenport

When the preseason poll game out for GLIAC football, Davenport was picked to finish dead last. But as they prepare to play Ferris State on Saturday, the Panthers find themselves tied for first with two games to play. (Nov. 3, 2022) Ranked and rolling at Davenport. When the preseason poll...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wyoming DPS: Teen who was shot tried to rob store

Lt. Rory Allen discusses the robbery that led up to a 15-year-old being shot in Wyoming. (Nov. 2, 2022) Lt. Rory Allen discusses the robbery that led up to a 15-year-old being shot in Wyoming. (Nov. 2, 2022) MHSAA soccer semi-finals. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110222. Clear tonight...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society

The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent County highways

A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation expanded its Safety Service Patrol, a roadside assistance program. (Nov. 1, 2022) MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent …. A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water (sponsored) A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water (sponsored) An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Ask Ellen: ‘Red sky at night, sailors’ delight, red …...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist launches new salon

After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work. (Nov. 2, 2022) Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist …. After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR

A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR. A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Police: 17-year-old shot, killed on Wyoming road

A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Nov. 1, 2022) A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Nov. 1, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast:...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Making your hard-earned money work for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finances are tight for so many right now and with prices on the rise, it’s important you put your money in the right place. Today we have Amber and Betsy here from Adventure Credit Union. The team at Adventure Credit Union helps their members get where they need to be! They’re similar to a bank but they operate as a not-for-profit and a cooperative, which means they’re owned by their members. They’re a full service financial institution with all the services you’d expect plus one of the area’s best high yield checking accounts. All it takes is $5 to join!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next

A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away new furnaces to 3 families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the 1st of November and as we inch closer to colder weather, 3 West Michigan families are that much closer to a new furnace from Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling as a part of their special Grateful Giveaway. Today we have Amanda and Symantha in studio to tell us about the furnace giveaway and also about the services they offer the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MHSAA soccer semi-finals

Poll: Whitmer holds lead over Dixon as Nov. 8 election …. With the Nov. 8 general election looming, a new poll shows the three Democratic incumbents in Michigan’s top executive offices hold advantages — though sometimes narrowly — over their Republican challengers. (Nov. 2, 2022) Nonprofit to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Operation Green Light supports our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week you’ll see a lot of green lights in and around the Grand Rapids area. It’s an effort by Kent County Veterans Services and today we have Martha Burkett in studio to tell us about this Green Light Program!. Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

October 2022 was another “average” month

October was the 5th month in a row that was within 1° of average. The average high temperature for the month was 61.8° and the average low temperature was 39.5°. Combine those numbers and the average temperature for the month was 50.6° and that was 0.9° below average. The warmest day was 77° on the 24th and the coolest was 29° just 3 days later on the 27th. We had 9 days that reached 70° and 3 days with highs in the 40s. We had frost/freeze several mornings, but officially, we have not had a “hard freeze” (28° or below). (top pic. is fall colors in early October in Missaukee Co. – from Christopher Rodgers).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

IM KIDS 3rd Meal receives large milk donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI

