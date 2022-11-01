October was the 5th month in a row that was within 1° of average. The average high temperature for the month was 61.8° and the average low temperature was 39.5°. Combine those numbers and the average temperature for the month was 50.6° and that was 0.9° below average. The warmest day was 77° on the 24th and the coolest was 29° just 3 days later on the 27th. We had 9 days that reached 70° and 3 days with highs in the 40s. We had frost/freeze several mornings, but officially, we have not had a “hard freeze” (28° or below). (top pic. is fall colors in early October in Missaukee Co. – from Christopher Rodgers).

