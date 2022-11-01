Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
How long is Pascal Siakam out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors forward
The injury bug has bitten the Raptors less than 10 games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Late in the third quarter of the Raptors' lone trip to Dallas on Friday, Pascal Siakam slipped and was forced to exit the game with an apparent injury. He would be ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.
What Kyrie Irving did (and didn't say) at press conference: Nets star fails to apologize for tweet about antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving has once again failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets star told reporters on Thursday that he took responsibility for tweeting a link to the Amazon page of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book of the same name that is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone.
Who is Matt Ryan? Lakers' forward and former DoorDash driver emerges as unlikely hero
There's a new star making waves in Los Angeles. He's a familiar name with a familiar story, granted one that tends to be more common among broke college students rather than NBA hoopers. But Lakers rookie Matt Ryan added another chapter to his Tinseltown tale, bottoming an off-balance, game-tying 3...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay
The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
Miles Bridges accepts plea deal: Latest news, punishment after free agent arrested on domestic violence charges
NBA free agent and former Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges on Thursday in Los Angeles. Bridges was arrested back on June 29 following an altercation with his partner, Mychelle Williams then later released on bond. In July, Bridges originally pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts before ultimately accepting a plea deal with prosecutors.
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game
The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
Nets' Kevin Durant clarifies comments after addressing Kyrie Irving suspension: 'I'm about spreading love always'
Kevin Durant publicly addressed Kyrie Irving's suspension for the first time on Friday morning, saying that he is hopeful the Nets will be able to move past an "unfortunate situation." Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media...
Best players in the G League: Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung headline top NBA prospects
It's an exciting season in the NBA's development league as all 30 teams, including NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, will be playing a 50-game schedule. NBA G League Ignite, which has sent multiple lottery picks to the NBA draft over the past two years, will be led by Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Henderson, G League and basketball fans will have their eyes on London Johnson, who joined the Ignite in October after reportedly signing the highest salary for a player taking the G League pathway.
Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets
The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return
It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
Fightin' Words: Jake Paul win vs. Anderson Silva underscores why boxing should embrace 'The Problem Child'
Jake Paul was told he needed to fight a good opponent in the boxing ring. He did. Paul was also told he had to beat Anderson Silva. He did. Still, Paul hasn't seem to have gotten any recognition for what he accomplished on October 29 against Silva. Were the scores...
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game
A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
TSN Archives: Wilt Chamberlain answers his critics (Dec. 20, 1961, issue)
This story, by correspondent the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin's Sandy Grady, first appeared as a "Man About Sports" column in the Dec. 20, 1961, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, "Wilt Fired Fast Reply to Pollard's Barbs". PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Step on a cat's tail and you'll get an...
