It's an exciting season in the NBA's development league as all 30 teams, including NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, will be playing a 50-game schedule. NBA G League Ignite, which has sent multiple lottery picks to the NBA draft over the past two years, will be led by Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Henderson, G League and basketball fans will have their eyes on London Johnson, who joined the Ignite in October after reportedly signing the highest salary for a player taking the G League pathway.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO