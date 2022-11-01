ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Kyrie Irving did (and didn't say) at press conference: Nets star fails to apologize for tweet about antisemitic film

Kyrie Irving has once again failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets star told reporters on Thursday that he took responsibility for tweeting a link to the Amazon page of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book of the same name that is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay

The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
Miles Bridges accepts plea deal: Latest news, punishment after free agent arrested on domestic violence charges

NBA free agent and former Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges on Thursday in Los Angeles. Bridges was arrested back on June 29 following an altercation with his partner, Mychelle Williams then later released on bond. In July, Bridges originally pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts before ultimately accepting a plea deal with prosecutors.
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game

The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
Best players in the G League: Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung headline top NBA prospects

It's an exciting season in the NBA's development league as all 30 teams, including NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, will be playing a 50-game schedule. NBA G League Ignite, which has sent multiple lottery picks to the NBA draft over the past two years, will be led by Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Henderson, G League and basketball fans will have their eyes on London Johnson, who joined the Ignite in October after reportedly signing the highest salary for a player taking the G League pathway.
Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets

The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return

It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game

A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
