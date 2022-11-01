Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
ComicBook
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
Gizmodo
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed
The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Review: New City, New Villains, Same Titans
When Warner Bros. and DC Comics unveiled their first streaming service with the DC Universe app, fans had no idea what to expect. Warner Bros. would go on to green light a series based on DC Comics' Teen Titans line-up of characters, and when the series finally released it was a massive hit. After airing two seasons on DC Universe, WB moved all of their DC Universe original series to their new HBO Max streaming service so Titans had some new life with a possibly bigger audience. Titans would go on to premiere its third season on HBO Max that primarily focused on an original take on the classic Red Hood storyline which most of their audience loved. There have been some recent rumors that seem to think that after their upcoming fourth season the series will be canceled due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger but that isn't stopping the streamer from promoting the hit series. Now, I recently got the chance to check out the first few episodes of Titans season four, and while there are some redeeming qualities about its supernatural plot, the new season kind of feels like more of the same.
