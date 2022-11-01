Read full article on original website
Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently 2-5, and there's no doubt that the team had a rough start to the season. The team has had a solid overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently, but they still have some work to do if they are to become a top-tier team.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly 'very interested' in buying Ottawa Senators
As per a report by People, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the franchise goes up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is 'real and genuine.' Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.”
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL
The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
One of the major news that did the rounds during the offseason was when Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Now, it's his pay cut that makes headlines. Griffin took the biggest pay cut in league history from last season to this year, joining the likes...
