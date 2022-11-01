ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly 'very interested' in buying Ottawa Senators

As per a report by People, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the franchise goes up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is 'real and genuine.' Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.”
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance

The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
