Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston
A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
Senior health center Aurum Wellness opens in Missouri City, brings state-of-the-art diagnostics
Aurum Wellness opened a new seniors-focused health center in Missouri City on Nov. 1. (Courtesy Aurum Wellness) A new seniors-focused health center has opened in Missouri City. Aurum Wellness, a health center designed especially for senior adults that combines primary and preventive care with state-of-the-art diagnostics, opened at 3021 Texas...
Magnolia Place H-E-B opens for business
The Magnolia Place H-E-B celebrated its grand opening at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with confetti cannons and gift cards for shoppers. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Magnolia Place H-E-B, located at 13663 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, welcoming dozens of shoppers. The grocery...
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble
From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel
With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
New candy shop in the Heights will allow customers to watch treats be made
The shop is known for its store design, which allows customers to view the candy-making process, including the addition of color and the shaping, pulling and cutting of the candy. (Courtesy Papabubble) Construction is underway on a new location of the Barcelona-based candy store Papabubble at 927 Studewood St., Ste....
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
School of Rock to offer social musicianship in Conroe
School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. (Courtesy School of Rock) School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The school is hosting a grand opening event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with giveaways, prizes and grand opening specials. The performance-based music school offers after-school programs for all ages and plans to offer summer camps. The school mixes private lessons with band practice, so students perform a rock concert for their end-of-class recital. After-school programs, for which there is no age limit, are offered 2-9 p.m. on weekdays. 713-424-7625. www.schoolofrock.com.
Big changes coming to Missouri City’s Township Square
Crews aren’t set to complete the $4 million renovation at Missouri City’s Township Square until 2023, but already things are starting to look a little different. Representatives with the commercial real estate firm KM Realty have announced several new tenants for the shopping center near the intersection of FM 1092 and Township Lane, along with a newly-renovated clocktower, complete with a colorful new mural.
Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster
In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
New Academy in Meyerland to open Nov. 4 with weekendlong celebration
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) A grand opening is set for Nov. 4 for a new Meyerland location of Academy Sports + Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop South, Houston. The 50,000-square-foot store will...
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
Telge Road reconstruction underway
Harris County Precinct 3 is funding the project. (Courtesy Canva) Harris County Precinct 3 is reconstructing portions of Telge Road to increase roadway safety. Construction on Phase 1 wrapped up this fall from Tuckerton Road to Moray View Drive. Phase 2 from Moray View Drive to Wyman Gordon Way Drive is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023, and Phase 3 from Wyman Gordon Way Drive to Hwy. 290 is set to wrap up construction in the fourth quarter of 2023.
