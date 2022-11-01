ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6

Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston

A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senior health center Aurum Wellness opens in Missouri City, brings state-of-the-art diagnostics

Aurum Wellness opened a new seniors-focused health center in Missouri City on Nov. 1. (Courtesy Aurum Wellness) A new seniors-focused health center has opened in Missouri City. Aurum Wellness, a health center designed especially for senior adults that combines primary and preventive care with state-of-the-art diagnostics, opened at 3021 Texas...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia Place H-E-B opens for business

The Magnolia Place H-E-B celebrated its grand opening at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with confetti cannons and gift cards for shoppers. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Magnolia Place H-E-B, located at 13663 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, welcoming dozens of shoppers. The grocery...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble

From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel

With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

School of Rock to offer social musicianship in Conroe

School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. (Courtesy School of Rock) School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The school is hosting a grand opening event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with giveaways, prizes and grand opening specials. The performance-based music school offers after-school programs for all ages and plans to offer summer camps. The school mixes private lessons with band practice, so students perform a rock concert for their end-of-class recital. After-school programs, for which there is no age limit, are offered 2-9 p.m. on weekdays. 713-424-7625. www.schoolofrock.com.
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Big changes coming to Missouri City’s Township Square

Crews aren’t set to complete the $4 million renovation at Missouri City’s Township Square until 2023, but already things are starting to look a little different. Representatives with the commercial real estate firm KM Realty have announced several new tenants for the shopping center near the intersection of FM 1092 and Township Lane, along with a newly-renovated clocktower, complete with a colorful new mural.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster

In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Telge Road reconstruction underway

Harris County Precinct 3 is funding the project. (Courtesy Canva) Harris County Precinct 3 is reconstructing portions of Telge Road to increase roadway safety. Construction on Phase 1 wrapped up this fall from Tuckerton Road to Moray View Drive. Phase 2 from Moray View Drive to Wyman Gordon Way Drive is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023, and Phase 3 from Wyman Gordon Way Drive to Hwy. 290 is set to wrap up construction in the fourth quarter of 2023.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

