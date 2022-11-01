School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. (Courtesy School of Rock) School of Rock will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 5 in Conroe at 1306 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The school is hosting a grand opening event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with giveaways, prizes and grand opening specials. The performance-based music school offers after-school programs for all ages and plans to offer summer camps. The school mixes private lessons with band practice, so students perform a rock concert for their end-of-class recital. After-school programs, for which there is no age limit, are offered 2-9 p.m. on weekdays. 713-424-7625. www.schoolofrock.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO