Here's what the Day of the Dead means, and why it endures
MEXICO CITY — José García López was sweating profusely as he stirred a cauldron of boiling oil in which dozens of potatoes were swimming, though his mind, he said, was on something else. “When I’m done I’m going to buy the paper and candles that I...
Everything to Know About the Day of the Dead
The annual holiday, also known as Día de los Muertos, is a beloved holiday tradition that originated in Mexico At the beginning of November each year, the Day of the Dead (also known as Día de los Muertos) takes place to remember loved ones who have died and celebrate their memory by welcoming their spirits back into the homes of relatives. The intimate tradition combines the ancient Aztec custom of celebrating ancestors with the holiday the Spanish brought to Mexico in the early 1500s known as All Saints'...
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In fields of the central Mexican state of Puebla, these families harvest the flowers that will guide the paths of their ancestors to return on the Day of the Dead to celebrate with the living.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
What’s the difference between Halloween, All Saints, All Souls, Day of the Dead?
The Days of the Dead are here. But do you really know what they are?. Everyone knows the secular holiday of Halloween, which happens this year on Monday night, Oct. 31. Americans dress up in costumes, decorate their homes and welcome trick-or-treaters to their doors by handing out candy. Not...
What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
Today’s Halloween traditions stem from the Celts, The Romans, and the Catholic Church.
Vintage Halloween(public use) In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1st as All-Saints Day. As with the timing of many ‘Christian’ holidays, November 1st was already celebrated by the Celts, who lived mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, as their New Year. Additionally, in eleventh century, the Pope made November 2nd All Souls’ Day, a day to honor the dead.
BBC
Day of the Dead: Celebrations return in full to Mexico after Covid restrictions
Mexicans have been taking part in the annual Day of the Dead festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a pre-Hispanic tradition in which families remember their dead and celebrate the continuity of life. Offerings to the...
BBC
Halloween: Did it descend from a Roscommon cave?
Nestled away in a field full of sheep in County Roscommon is what some some people believe is the origin of Halloween - a cave known as Ireland's Gate to Hell. Also known as the Oweynagat (Cave of the Cats), it is believed this is the birth place of the Irish pre-Christian festival of Samhain, known today as Halloween.
Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church
St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.
NOLA.com
Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain
Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos
Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion. On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch. "We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience....
Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints' Day
Filipinos clutching flowers and umbrellas poured into cemeteries across the Catholic-majority Philippines Tuesday to pay tribute to their dead loved ones on All Saints' Day for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first time since the start of the pandemic that cemeteries were open on November 1 for the ancient Christian tradition, which honours all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.
Halloween’s celebration of mingling with the dead has roots in ancient Celtic celebrations of Samhain
Tok Thompson, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. As Halloween approaches, people get ready to celebrate the spooky, the scary and the haunted. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches are prominently displayed in yards, windows, stores and community spaces. Festivities center around the realm of the dead, and some believe that the dead might actually mingle with the living on the night of Halloween.
