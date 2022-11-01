ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Big Bend Chapter of AFP announces 2022 National Philanthropy Day awardees

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nund_0iv3nMbJ00

In recognition of local philanthropists and their enhancing contributions to the community, the Big Bend Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced its 2022 National Philanthropy Day awardees.

Philanthropists to be honored include:

  • Vicki Bradley, WTXL/ABC 27's News Director, for "Outstanding Media Personality"
  • Kathleen Brennan & Claude Hendon for "2022 Philanthropists of the Year"
  • Jack Hitchcock, FSU sophomore, for "Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy"
  • The Tallahassee Beer Society for "Outstanding Philanthropic Organization"
  • Stephanie Schwartz for "Outstanding Fundraising Professional"
  • Target Print & Mail for "Outstanding Philanthropic Business"

The celebration of local philanthropy and its international day will be held on Nov.15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Proof BrewPub, located at 1320 South Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

Special recognition from nine local nonprofits will also be given to a volunteer group, special donor or business through the Heart of Gold Recognition Awards. The nonprofits include the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Elder Care Services, Oasis Center for Women & Girls, FSU College of Fine Arts, 211 Big Bend, the Foundation for Leon County Schools, Equality Florida-Tallahassee, and the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

National Philanthropy Day is an annual Nov.15 celebration of individuals and organizations that make daily contributions to countless missions and causes.

Those interested in attending the event, sponsored by Mainline Information Systems and Stansbury Consulting, may purchase tickets at National Philanthropy Day 2022 - Tallahassee Celebration Tickets .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home

Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Alumni Donate Over $500K for Scholarships

(from left) Alumnus and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity member Thomas Cunningham, IV, Vice President for University Advancement Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Alumnus and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Nelson Grillo, President Larry Robinson, and Alumnus and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Brandon Moore. Florida A&M University recognized the more than 200 alumni members and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. Renewed concerns over parking lot parties after deadly shooting. A deadly shooting has reignited the concerns regarding parking lot parties and large crowds. Leon County parent calls for metal detectors at high schools.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

JCS cheer squad keeps spirits high

Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) is excited to be building its varsity cheerleading squad during the 2022-23 football and basketball seasons. Head Cheer Coach Shelbi McCall says the group has been representing the community well at games while focusing on being a positive spotlight for the school. This is McCall's first year at JCS, and she brings with her five years of experience being the head varsity cheerleading coach in Dixie County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy