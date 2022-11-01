Read full article on original website
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
WSMV
Police officers express frustration over perceived favoritism for commissioner
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Oct. 17, 2020, Nolensville police were responded to a car accident when another car pulled into a nearby driveway. Body camera video from the officers show a woman walks out of the driver’s side of the car in the driveway and approaches the officers.
Ethics review reveals Nolensville police chief fixed tickets for city officials
Nolensville city officials face censure or possible termination following an ethics review into a ticket fixing scandal.
wgnsradio.com
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WSMV
New stadium plans deferred after Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Metro Council meeting considered the future of the Titans Stadium and the East Bank. The council had three items on the agenda related to the stadium. One is about adding a 1% hotel occupancy tax to help fund the stadium. A sponsor said that it passed on the first reading.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Police trying to ID person of interest after clothes stolen, store workers threatened in Murfreesboro
Detectives are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case that happened at a Murfreesboro store last month.
wgnsradio.com
Residents can report speeding, traffic concerns online to Murfreesboro Police
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will be used to...
Golf cart crash suspect pointed weapon at officers on Halloween: police
A man was arrested after wrecking a golf cart and pointing a pistol at an officer in Gallatin.
WSMV
Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk. Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.
Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases
From Metro Police November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located. Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He […] The post Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
WSMV
Quackenbush sentenced to probation for shooting homeless man in 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Katie Quackenbush will not spend any time in jail for shooting a homeless man near Nashville’s Music Row following an argument in 2017. Quackenbush, who is from Amarillo, TX, was sentenced by Judge Angelita Dalton to 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday for her reckless endangerment conviction. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
WSMV
Suspect involved with Nashville Public Library bomb threat was Canadian, Metro Police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the suspect involved with sending a bomb threat to the Nashville Public Library was a 42-year-old man from Ontario, Canada. According to MNPD, Canadian authorities said Josh Kimble has had a history of making similar threats. Kimble was arrested in Ontario on Sept. 26 on 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
