Nolensville, TN

wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WSMV

New stadium plans deferred after Metro Council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Metro Council meeting considered the future of the Titans Stadium and the East Bank. The council had three items on the agenda related to the stadium. One is about adding a 1% hotel occupancy tax to help fund the stadium. A sponsor said that it passed on the first reading.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk. Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases

From Metro Police November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located. Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He […] The post Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Quackenbush sentenced to probation for shooting homeless man in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Katie Quackenbush will not spend any time in jail for shooting a homeless man near Nashville’s Music Row following an argument in 2017. Quackenbush, who is from Amarillo, TX, was sentenced by Judge Angelita Dalton to 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday for her reckless endangerment conviction. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect involved with Nashville Public Library bomb threat was Canadian, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the suspect involved with sending a bomb threat to the Nashville Public Library was a 42-year-old man from Ontario, Canada. According to MNPD, Canadian authorities said Josh Kimble has had a history of making similar threats. Kimble was arrested in Ontario on Sept. 26 on 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.
NASHVILLE, TN

