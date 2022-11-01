Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Certified medical marijuana patients may now grow cannabis at home
Whether it’s a morning stroll or warming up for his next marathon, Frank Falvo said part of pregame ritual is marijuana. “If I don’t use it before I run, I cannot run as long. It takes away the pain, the inflammation, it helps me focus. It's great for running," said Falvo, a medical marijuana pharmacist.
Bay News 9
Flavored tobacco may become a thing of the past in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of Californians each year look for ways to quit smoking, and in 2018, James Hall was one of those people. “When I saw my youngest daughter pick up a cigarette butt and put it up to her lips, that’s when I made the final call to quit cigarettes,” Hall said.
Bay News 9
Bay area residents share opinions on abortion law changes
TAMPA, Fla. — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe – which changes the rules around a woman’s ability to have an abortion, has sparked a conversation. The decision allowed states to determine abortion law within their own borders. Many are debating the pros and cons.
Bay News 9
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana's attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients' confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd Rokita was...
Bay News 9
SoCal real estate agents react to latest Fed hike
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — "Could mortgage rates reach 10%?" wonders Abby Ronquillo, the founder and CEO of NetRealty, a real estate brokerage in Corona. The Federal Reserve's recent jumbo rate hike has many real estate agents wondering how much higher mortgage rates could rise. The Fed doesn't set mortgage...
Bay News 9
New poll shows rising costs top concern for Latino voters
In Texas and across the country, the Latino vote might be decisive in determining some races for Congress and state offices. How many of those voters in Texas will cast their ballots be determined by what the candidates say about the economy which according to a new poll out on Wednesday has emerged as the top issue with the state’s Latino voters.
Bay News 9
Texas wine industry reports lower yields, higher quality product in 2022
STONEWALL, Texas — Every vintage has a story, just ask Kuhlman Cellars’ Vineyard Manager, Michael Maynard. “That’s what makes wine great,” Maynard said. “It was challenging in a sense that just for labor because it was 100 degrees from April to the end of August. It was pretty brutal. I have quite the tan.”
Bay News 9
'Prices are going up drastically': Concerns mounting for businesses amid a diesel fuel shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some North Carolina businesses are expressing major concerns about a diesel shortage after seeing the price of the product continuing to go up. A major fuel supplier is forewarning people about ongoing diesel fuel shortages. This comes at a time when some businesses are seeing a...
Bay News 9
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
Bay News 9
Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
Comments / 0